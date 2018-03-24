Victor Davis Hanson: Learning from Germany's 'Spring Offensive' 100 years later

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

One hundred years ago this month, all hell broke loose in France. On March 21, 1918, the German army on the Western Front unleashed a series of massive attacks on the exhausted British and French armies.

German Gen. Erich Ludendorff thought he could win World War I with one final blow. He planned to punch holes between the French and British, then drive through their trenches to the English Channel, isolating and destroying the British army.

The Germans thought they had no choice but to gamble. A three-year British naval blockade had reduced Germany to near famine. More than 200,000 U.S. reinforcement troops were arriving each month in France. U.S. farms and factories were sending huge shipments of food and munitions to the Allies.

Yet for a brief moment, the war had suddenly swung in Germany's favor. By March 1918, the German army had just knocked Russia and its new Bolshevik government out of the war. That victory on the Eastern Front freed up nearly 1 million German and Austrian soldiers, who were transferred west. Germany had refined new rolling artillery barrages. Its dreaded “Stormtroopers” had mastered dispersed advances. The result was a brief advantage before the U.S. juggernaut changed the war's arithmetic.

Germany's “Spring Offensive” almost worked. Within days, the British had suffered some 50,000 casualties. Altogether, about a half-million French, British and American troops were killed or wounded during the entire offensive.

But within a month, the Germans were sputtering. They could get neither supplies nor reinforcements to the English Channel. Germany had greedily left 1 million soldiers behind in the east to occupy and annex huge sections of conquered Eastern Europe and western Russia.

The British and French had learned new ways of strategic retreat. By summer 1918, the Germans were exhausted. In August, the Allies began their own offensive and finally crushed the retreating Germans, ending the war in November 1918.

What is the lesson of the failed German offensive? The fortunes of war can change in days.

In 2016, an ascendant ISIS bragged that it had formed a vast new Islamic caliphate. By the end of 2017, ISIS had been bombed to smithereens and routed.

Long-term strategy matters. Without a strategic vision, short-term tactical success means nothing.

In our time, America has never quite determined its strategic aims in the nearly 17-year-old Afghan war. To crush the Taliban? Build a democracy in Afghanistan? Rid the country of terrorist havens? Stop the opium trade? Make Afghanistan economically and militarily self-sufficient? To simply not lose?

Alliances are critical. What did it matter that Germany had finally defeated Russia if, at nearly the same time, it provoked an even stronger new enemy in America?

The key to denuclearizing North Korea is creating a frontline partnership of Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and the U.S. — and to flip either China or Russia to our side to ensure that sanctions strangle Pyongyang.

World War I ‘s final battles will have their 100th anniversaries this year. But the lesson of how Germany almost won,then suddenly lost, is ageless.

Victor Davis Hanson is a classicist and historian at the Hoover Institution, Stanford University.