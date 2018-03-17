Jay Ambrose: Trump-Kim talks just might save world

President Donald Trump is going to sit down with Kim Jong Un and try to devise a way for North Korea to get rid of all of its nuclear firepower. This might not work, but if it does, it could save the world, making up for preceding presidents' despicable laxity. It's diplomacy of the kind so many wanted, happens to be even more important than Stormy Daniels — and what's the response?

Hand-wringing, at least from too many news stories and too much commentary telling us this is too abrupt: Trump doesn't know what he's doing. There hasn't been enough planning. It's verboten for presidents to sit down face-to-face with North Korean leaders, ever. There are intricacies here that Trump cannot possibly understand. It's his ego at work in response to South Koreans visiting and indicating denuclearization really is a possibility, but it isn't. End of story.

Obviously, North Korea could be up to something duplicitous. But understand that no previous president has elicited the degree of anti-Korean cooperation from China that Trump has — and that China is responsible for 90 percent of North Korean trade. The U.N. sanctions are actually meaningful, and North Korea's distraught economy hasn't been made any better by the costs of nuclear armament.

On top of that, we have Trump's “fire and fury” talk. Trump has made it clear that we will not allow North Korea to get the point where it could bomb the smithereens out of us, and in this regard, one thinks of the Cuban missile crisis.

Russia had placed nuclear missiles in Cuba, a means of more easily taking us out, giving Fidel Castro more power and putting us at a strategic disadvantage. President John F. Kennedy told Russia to get the missiles out of there or we would, and things looked pretty scary for a while. Although there was a behind-the-scenes deal that was only known much later, Russia did back down.

It's indeed possible that North Korea thinks this wild-and-crazy Trump guy just could strike militarily at its nuclear stockpile. Some think we could live with a nuclear-armed North Korea, but it would amount to a second Cold War. There would be nuclear proliferation all over the place. The threat of devastating destruction would rise, not go away. It would be horror.

The U.S. goal in these talks should be what Trump has always demanded: total, immediate nuclear disarmament.

My own view is that we should also be willing to pay for the destruction or transport of North Korea's nuclear materials, adding another incentive for disarmament. But what else might North Korea want in return?

What if Kim wants us to likewise disarm? We won't. What if he wants us to get our military forces out of South Korea? As long as North Korea maintains conventional forces capable of wiping out thousands and there is no meaningful pact between the two countries, we won't.

Even if no agreement of any kind is reached, some say, the North Koreans will profit. But not necessarily.

Once the U.S. has moved to do all it reasonably can diplomatically, the military option will seem more justified, and North Korea will have even more reason to worry.

No one knows what will happen, and making predictions is not news coverage. This negotiation matters, and it matters far more than some other press preoccupations of the moment.

Jay Ambrose is an op-ed columnist for Tribune News Service. George F. Will is off today.