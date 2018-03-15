Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Katie Pavlich: Hillary Clinton's bitterness continues

Katie Pavlich | Thursday, March 15, 2018, 8:55 p.m.
In this Monday, March 12, 2018 photo, former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, waves to media as she visits the Jahaz Mahal monument in Mandu, Madhya Pradesh state, India.
The 2016 presidential election was more than a year ago, but that doesn't mean twice-failed Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton is willing to let it go. It seems the longer she has thought about “what happened,” the longer she has wallowed in bitterness. She certainly hasn't humbled herself to learn much.

In India recently, she repackaged her “basket of deplorables”: “If you look at the map of the United States, there is all that red in the middle, places where Trump won. What that map doesn't show you is that I won the places that own two-thirds of America's gross domestic product. I won the places that are optimistic, diverse, dynamic, moving forward. And his whole campaign, Make America Great Again, was looking backwards. You don't like black people getting rights, you don't like women getting jobs, you don't want to see that Indian-American succeeding more than you are, whatever that problem is, I am going to solve it.”

How does she explain losing South Carolina, which then had Indian-American Nikki Haley as governor? What about Clinton's false claim she “won” the coasts? Does losing Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina not count because they typically lean “red”?

Clinton's outrageous, misleading, predictable, blatantly insulting comments explain her failure to campaign in “red” America, including Wisconsin, Ohio and Michigan. To her, the people who live there weren't worth her presence, and Hollywood's sophisticates were happy to have her in the Hamptons.

Adding insult to injury, the alleged feminist then accused women who disagree with her ideologically of being voting pawns for men in their lives. After all, women can't really think for themselves — unless they're voting for her: “We do not do well with white men and we don't do well with married, white women. And part of that is an identification with the Republican Party, and a sort of ongoing pressure to vote the way that your husband, your boss, your son, whoever, believes you should.”

A former secretary of State should know better than to insult millions of Americans on foreign soil. Alas, she did it anyway. Her continuing attitudes of entitlement and ingratitude are forcing her into a place that nearly everyone, including Democrats, wants to stay far away from. It's a personal crusade against “injustice” that will damage her legacy and isolate her from the few allies she has left. “Look, this was bad. I can't sugarcoat it,” her 2008 campaign manager, Patti Solis Doyle, told HLN's S.E. Cupp.

Sen. Claire McCaskill piled on in The Washington Post: “Those are kind of fighting words for me, because I'm partial to Missouri voters. I think they were expressing their frustration with the status quo. I may not have agreed with their choice, but I certainly respect them. And I don't think that's the way you should talk about any voter, especially ones in my state.”

The only person who doesn't realize that Hillary Clinton continues to represent the elitism plaguing and tearing apart the Democratic Party is Clinton herself.

Katie Pavlich is news editor of TownHall.com. Her exclusive column appears on the first and third Fridays of the month.

