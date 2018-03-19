Quotables: Great Americans volunteer to clean up
As thoughts turn to spring, community-minded residents turn their attention to picking up litter throughout the region. In Harrison, for example, the township's second road cleanup is scheduled Saturday, April 21. Last year 75 volunteers filled 160 garbage bags and two dumpsters with trash cleared from five miles of roads. It's estimated that various groups in Westmoreland County last year picked up 42,740 pounds of trash along with 304 dumped tires. Volunteers in Allegheny County reportedly collected 623,940 pounds of trash and cleared more than 1,800 tires. Area residents who donate their time and labor cleaning up others' disregard deserve recognition and the public's appreciation. If litterbugs and dumpers showed a fraction of the same community spirit, Southwest Pennsylvania's hills and valleys would be considerably less littered.
“Who pushes a snow blower over the hill?”
Joe Sedlak
Monroeville's human resources director and son of the late councilman who was key in initiating the municipality's annual cleanup 23 years ago
“Wherever there's a lot of people, you're going to find cigarette butts. In rural areas, it's usually larger items — household appliances and tires, just a mix of everything.”
Michelle Dunn
Program coordinator for Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful
“There are people out there who do care enough to go out and pick the trash up to make sure the township is as nice as it can be for all of us.”
Ken Crisafio
Chairman of the Harrison Township Earth Day Committee