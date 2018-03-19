Ramesh Ponnuru: GOP mostly wrong about Conor Lamb

Before voters in Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional District cast their ballots, Republicans cast Democratic candidate Conor Lamb as a liberal. A Republican PAC ad called him a “liberal sheep” who would be “voting the straight liberal party line for Pelosi's extreme agenda.”

Once the votes were cast, Republicans changed their tune. Suddenly, Lamb — in Paul Ryan's words — “ran as a pro-life, pro-gun, anti-Nancy Pelosi conservative.” A colleague of Ryan's said Lamb “ran as a Republican.”

What changed? Lamb won (or at least seemed to eke out a narrow victory on election night). Even if Republican candidate Rick Saccone wins once all votes are counted — which most observers consider unlikely — Lamb performed very well, considering that the district went heavily for President Donald Trump in 2016.

Before the election, Republicans wanted voters to think of Lamb as too liberal to support. Afterward, they wanted to buck up Republican morale by saying he'd run to the right.

That new spin is not grounded in reality. Lamb is not a conservative, and not a Republican in the wrong party. He ran against most of the GOP economic agenda, including recently enacted corporate tax cuts and reforms to Social Security and Medicare that Ryan has long advocated. He's for tweaking rather than replacing ObamaCare.

Many Pennsylvania Democrats, especially in Lamb's region, have opposed abortion but today's Pennsylvania Democrats aren't cut from their mold. Lamb says he “believes life begins at conception,” but thinks abortion should be legal and disavows the label “pro-life.”

Lamb is out of step with progressives on some issues. After the Parkland, Fla., massacre, he said new gun laws weren't needed. His first campaign ad showed him shooting an AR-15, which many liberals would ban. He favors drilling for natural gas and wants to raise the minimum wage to $10 an hour, rather than the $15 other Democrats want. And he did distance himself from Pelosi.

Republicans should stop portraying Lamb as a conservative, for several reasons. Above all, it's false. It could also lead congressional Republicans and their allies to underestimate their challenge this year — making it more likely they won't meet it. And it allows the terms of political debate to drift leftward.

But Ryan got one important thing right about Lamb: It is fair to call him “pro-gun.” In today's Democratic Party, it seems more acceptable to oppose gun control than to oppose late-term abortions. The party will give candidates more leeway on guns than on abortion in socially conservative parts of the country.

The difference in the Democrats' treatment of these issues tells you something about their passions, but probably more about how they perceive the general-election risks. Democrats think being anti-gun is more politically perilous than being pro-choice (or at least that a candidate can more easily muddy the abortion issue by declaring personal opposition).

Liberals have ample reason to savor Lamb's victory. If they think the politics of guns are changing in their favor, though, they should also view it as a caution.

Ramesh Ponnuru is a Bloomberg View columnist, National Review senior editor, American Enterprise Institute visiting fellow and CBS News contributor.