Quotables: Social media spin in 18th Congressional District race
Updated 11 hours ago
There's nothing like a nationally watched close congressional election to get the social media rumor mill spinning. And the 18th Congressional District race between Conor Lamb and Rick Saccone was no exception. Among baseless assertions was a social media story that a judge, Marshawn Little, of the 45th Federal Appeals Court of Westmoreland County, canceled the election results supposedly because they were “tainted beyond reproach.” If the court or the judge sound unfamiliar, that's because neither exists. Another report, supposedly labeled “satire,” claimed “trucks full of illegals” cast votes. Again, bogus as a $3 bill. Such absurdities are easy enough to spot. Wanda Murren, communications director for Pennsylvania's Department of State, set the record straight.
“There are no legitimate claims or complaints or evidence that any such events occurred. These claims should not be taken seriously.”
“We are not aware of any official complaints lodged with the county election boards or district attorneys alleging voter fraud, nor have there been any filed through DOS. Any claims otherwise or without citing these entities could be from illegitimate sources.”
There have been no “legitimate claims or complaints” of fraud since the March 14 U.S. House election.