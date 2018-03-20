Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Featured Commentary

Pat Buchanan: If Putin ordered Salisbury hit, what was his motive?

Pat Buchanan | Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Police officers guard the entrance of the Russian Embassy in London, Tuesday, March 20, 2018. Britain was to expel 23 Russian diplomats Tuesday, the biggest such expulsion since the Cold War, and break off high-level contacts with the Kremlin over the nerve-agent attack on a former spy and his daughter in an English town. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Britain has yet to identify who tried to murder former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, in Salisbury, England. But Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson knows who ordered the hit: “We think it overwhelmingly likely that it was (Russian President Vladimir Putin's) decision to direct the use of a nerve agent on the streets of the U.K.”

“Unforgivable,” says a Putin spokesman about the charge, which also defies “common sense.” On Sunday, Putin echoed that and repeated Russia's offer to assist in the investigation. But Johnson is doubling down: “We gave the Russians every opportunity to come up with an alternative hypothesis ... and they haven't. We actually have evidence ... that Russia has not only been investigating the delivery of nerve agents for the purposes of assassination but has also been creating and stockpiling Novichok,” the poison used in Salisbury.

Why Russia is the prime suspect is understandable. Its military created Novichok decades ago, and Skripal, a former Russian intel officer, betrayed Russian spies to MI6. But what is missing is the Kremlin's motive.

Skripal was convicted of betraying Russian spies in 2006, spent four years in prison and was exchanged in 2010 for Russian spies in the U.S. If Putin wanted Skripal dead as an example to all potential traitors, why didn't he execute him while he was in Kremlin custody? Why wait until eight years after Skripal had been sent to England? And how would this murder on British soil advance any Russian interest?

Putin is no fool. A veteran intelligence agent, he knows no rival intel agency such as the CIA or MI6 would trade spies with Russia if the Kremlin were to go about killing them after they have been traded.

“ Cui bono ?” — “Who benefits” from this criminal atrocity? Certainly not Russia, not the Kremlin, not Putin. All have taken a ceaseless beating in world opinion and Western media. Is it not the coalition — principally in our own capital city — that bears an endemic hostility to Russia and envisions continuing America's Cold War role of containing and corralling Russia until we can achieve regime change in Moscow?

What should President Trump's posture be? Stand by our British ally but insist privately on a full investigation and convincing proof before taking any irreversible action.

Was this act the work of rogue agents who desired a deeper, more permanent split between Russia and the West that they knew Skripal's murder would produce?

Recall that the story of North Vietnamese gunboats attacking U.S. destroyers, which led to the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution and 58,000 dead Americans in Vietnam, proved not to be entirely accurate. And that some 4,500 U.S. dead paid for our rush to judgment when we went to war in 2003 to disarm Iraq of weapons of mass destruction we later discovered it did not really have. Some of those clamoring for war then are in the vanguard of those clamoring for confronting Russia now.

Before we set off on Cold War II with Russia — leading perhaps to the shooting war we avoided in Cold War I — let's try to get this one right.

Patrick J. Buchanan is the author of “Nixon's White House Wars: The Battles That Made and Broke a President and Divided America Forever.”

