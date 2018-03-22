Quotables: Students speak up about gun violence, school security
We commend students who participated this week in a panel discussion at Penn State New Kensington on gun violence and school security. The teenagers' insights into what's going on at schools, and what needs to change, are illuminating and provide grist for further discussion. Here's to a time hopefully in the not-so-distant future when these discussions lead to new school protocols — and mass shootings on high school campuses are relegated to history.
“Restricting the law-abiding citizens from AR-15s is not a good solution. There are hunting rifles that are capable of much more than AR-15s. If AR-15s were banned, he could have walked in with a pistol or any other gun and could have easily done just as much damage.”
Nathaniel Rosey
17, St. Joseph High School
“I definitely feel like I'm scared when I go to school. The first week or two after the Parkland shooting I couldn't sit down in class until I said, ‘What am I going to do if something happens right now. Where am I going to go, what am I going to do — what's going to happen.' It's definitely a feeling of: If it happened there, when's it going to happen here?”
Mara Van Thiel
17, Deer Lakes High School
“Increasing security and security guards at schools would help. If we had a security guard, that would make me feel a lot safer.”
Gabriel McKernan
17, St. Joseph High School
“I definitely do not believe that teachers should be armed with weapons. It adds a barrier to the learning environment. I know many students are nervous to go to school.”
Rae Prunty
17, Winchester Thurston School