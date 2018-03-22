Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Featured Commentary

Quotables: Students speak up about gun violence, school security

Tribune-Review | Thursday, March 22, 2018, 8:55 p.m.
High school students are introduced at the School Safety Panel hosted by Trib Total Media and the Valley News Dispatch at Penn State New Kensington in Upper Burrell. (Trib photo)
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
High school students are introduced at the School Safety Panel hosted by Trib Total Media and the Valley News Dispatch at Penn State New Kensington in Upper Burrell. (Trib photo)

Updated 8 hours ago

We commend students who participated this week in a panel discussion at Penn State New Kensington on gun violence and school security. The teenagers' insights into what's going on at schools, and what needs to change, are illuminating and provide grist for further discussion. Here's to a time hopefully in the not-so-distant future when these discussions lead to new school protocols — and mass shootings on high school campuses are relegated to history.

“Restricting the law-abiding citizens from AR-15s is not a good solution. There are hunting rifles that are capable of much more than AR-15s. If AR-15s were banned, he could have walked in with a pistol or any other gun and could have easily done just as much damage.”

Nathaniel Rosey

17, St. Joseph High School

“I definitely feel like I'm scared when I go to school. The first week or two after the Parkland shooting I couldn't sit down in class until I said, ‘What am I going to do if something happens right now. Where am I going to go, what am I going to do — what's going to happen.' It's definitely a feeling of: If it happened there, when's it going to happen here?”

Mara Van Thiel

17, Deer Lakes High School

“Increasing security and security guards at schools would help. If we had a security guard, that would make me feel a lot safer.”

Gabriel McKernan

17, St. Joseph High School

“I definitely do not believe that teachers should be armed with weapons. It adds a barrier to the learning environment. I know many students are nervous to go to school.”

Rae Prunty

17, Winchester Thurston School

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me