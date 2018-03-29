Victor Davis Hanson: We've long misjudged North Korea

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

North Korea has befuddled the United States and its Asian allies ever since North Korean leader Kim Il Sung launched the invasion of South Korea in June 1950.

Prior to that attack, the U.S. had sent inadvertent signals that it likely would not protect South Korea in the event of an unexpected invasion from the North. Not surprisingly, war soon followed.

Gen. Douglas MacArthur in fall 1950 chased the communists back north of the 38th parallel. He gambled that the Chinese would not invade as he sought to conquer all of North Korea and unite the peninsula. As MacArthur barreled northward to the Chinese border, the landscape widened. American supply lines lengthened. MacArthur's forces thinned.

In November 1950, what eventually would become nearly a million-man Chinese army invaded. The Chinese and North Koreans pushed U.S. and United Nations forces past the Demilitarized Zone at the 38th parallel. In January 1951, the communists took Seoul. In early 1951, Western troops retook Seoul and drove communist forces back across the 38th parallel. But despite continued success, Western forces chose not to reinvade the North and reunite the country.

What followed the 1953 armistice that ended the Korean War was a tense Cold War standoff between two antithetical Korean countries — for the next 65 years.

In 1994, the Clinton administration gave North Korea massive aid. In exchange, North Korea promised to cease its ongoing nuclear proliferation. Predictably, North Korea lied and fast-tracked its nuclear weapons program.

The George W. Bush administration in 2003 arranged for “six-party talks” to discourage North Korean nuclear proliferation. America and its allies once more provided aid and promised not to attack the Kim Jong Il regime. In exchange, Pyongyang agreed in writing to dismantle “all nuclear weapons and existing nuclear programs.” Once more, North Korea outsmarted Western naifs. It interpreted U.S. concessions as weakness to be exploited, rather than magnanimity to be reciprocated.

The Obama administration followed the same old, tired script of lecturing North Korea, then predictably gave North Korea more aid while pleading that it denuclearize. North Korea only further expanded its nuclear arsenal.

President Donald Trump has now issued threats to North Korea. The Trump administration also lined up an international boycott of North Korea that is slowly squeezing the regime. Now, Kim Jong Un suddenly wants to talk. A collapsing North Korea once again claims it will denuclearize.

What have we learned about North Korea in the past 65 years? North Korea's cunning usually trumps America's ideals of fair play and self-confidence. Empty threats do not work. Appeasement with infusions of food, cash and fuel makes things worse.

China finds its North Korea client useful. Russia is usually against anything we are for. South Korea appeases North Korea when it senses U.S. weakness. It stands firm only when America does.

What should Trump do after seven decades of North Korean aggression? Ratchet up the embargo of North Korea. Do not give it any aid. Put more pressure on China. And do not barter with Pyongyang until it is proven that it has no more nukes.

Victor Davis Hanson is a classicist and historian at the Hoover Institution, Stanford University.