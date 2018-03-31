Andrew Malcolm: A presidency that's broken both major parties

The nation's Founding Fathers had numerous brilliant ideas for designing our form of self-government, many of which endure to this day. One of them was a thorough disdain for coarse political parties.

However, their rejection of parties did not last long So, here we are, about a quarter-millennium later, stuck with two major political parties, neither of which is functioning very well.

Both U.S. political parties have gone through identity crises and internal turmoil before, though rarely at the same time. The Democratic and Republican parties, the world's second and third oldest parties, have been amazingly resilient political organisms, adaptive and roughly balancing each other out.

Like a playground teeter-totter, when one was down, the other was up and ruled as the dominant political group until the other provided voters with a more attractive alternative.

But what happens when both parties are down? The system is out of balance. We're living through that difficult experience right now, with partisans at both ends of the spectrum happy in their fervent bitterness — and the rest of us feeling a mounting, disturbing sense of unease and disquiet.

Nothing is set in concrete in such turbulent times. But as spring starts its slow northward creep across the country, the outlook is for prolonged political paralysis. If historical midterm election patterns stick, Democrats will recapture at least the House of Representatives.

Tracking polls in the recent special House election near Pittsburgh revealed Trump animus motivated far more voters to overcome the district's long-term GOP tilt and narrowly elect a Democrat.

The historical average first-midterm loss for a president's party is 30 House seats. Turnover of just two dozen would give likely Speaker-again Nancy Pelosi and her minions control of all House committees and their broad investigative and subpoena powers. Can you say “Donald Trump impeachment”?

That would return Washington's power balance to the partisan gridlock that modern-day voters seem to prefer — one party holding the White House, the other controlling one or both chambers of Congress. But either way, neither party has shown an ability to get much done.

Democrats' political bench is thin and wobbly. Ideologically, the party has drifted far left and has become mired in anti-Trumpism with no fresh alternatives. Members routinely split over issues like banking reform. The narrow House win in Pennsylvania opened a new rift, as the Democratic victor is a moderate who opposes not Trump but Pelosi.

Republicans, too, are leaderless. A lifelong donor to Democrats, Trump took on the GOP label out of convenience in 2015. He is basically leading his own Party of Trump, based on his ego and millions of disaffected Americans sick of both two-faced parties' ineffectiveness and unresponsiveness.

The U.S. has never had a third-party presidency. Third parties' purpose has been to serve as political safety valves that split one of the two major parties, launching the other to victory. The unprecedented thing this time is that we're currently experiencing, in effect, a third-party presidency that's broken the teeter-totter and split both parties. The journey and long-term outcome are unknown.

Andrew Malcolm is an author and veteran national and foreign correspondent covering politics since the 1960s.