Michelle Malkin: Another fatal FBI fumble in Fla.

A sickening act of youth violence in Florida glinted across the headlines recently, then disappeared from view. There will be no CNN town halls or student walkouts over the lost life and preventable tragedy because there are no guns to blame. Only dropped balls.

A probable cause affidavit filed by Palm Beach County police alleges 17-year-old Corey Johnson bought a knife and brought it to a sleepover at longtime friend Kyle Bancroft's house. At 4 a.m., he decided to kill Kyle's mother, Elaine, his brother, Dane, and Dane's friend, Jovanni Sierra Brand.

Johnson allegedly stabbed Jovanni repeatedly in his bed and slit his throat, then attempted to murder Elaine. Dane rescued his mom, sustaining 32 stab wounds. Both survived. Jio was buried less than a week after his 13th-birthday pizza party attended by Johnson.

The accused killer told police he “stabbed the victims because of his Muslim faith,” watched videos of “Muslim jihadists” on his cellphone and “was reading the Quran from his phone just prior to the attack to give him courage to carry out his intentions.”

Johnson's alleged attack was no bolt out of the blue. Local school officials and police, along with federal and international law-enforcement authorities, had encountered many red flags in their years of dealing with Johnson.

In middle school, Johnson had reportedly stalked and sexually harassed a female student, who told school police. Nothing happened. He dabbled in white supremacy, anti-Semitism and gay-bashing, and then immersed himself in radical Islam. In 2017, Johnson's sister confided in a school therapist, who contacted the local sheriff's office. The sister slept with a knife under her bed.

Local law-enforcement officers convened at Johnson's high school in January 2017 to investigate his contact with ISIS as he sought to join the terror group. The FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force became involved after European intelligence counterparts told them Johnson had used Instagram to issue security threats to a Catholic high school in England. The FBI watched and waited, admonishing Johnson to knock it off because authorities “believed a redirection approach would be the most beneficial regarding his conduct.”

After nearly a year, the FBI gathered enough evidence to bring federal charges against Johnson for his social-media terror threats. Local officials were told the charges would be brought last summer. But when Johnson's alleged stabbing spree happened earlier this month, the FBI and U.S. attorney's Office had yet to take action.

It's a familiar narrative for the FBI — from the Boston Marathon bombers to the Orlando nightclub shooter to the Fort Lauderdale airport jihadist to the San Bernardino terrorists. Family members, teachers, neighbors and co-workers saw something and said something. Investigators investigated. But nobody did anything until it was too late.

Michelle Malkin is host of “Michelle Malkin Investigates” on CRTV.com