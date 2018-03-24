Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Featured Commentary

Quotables: Crafting a blueprint for Westmoreland County's future

Tribune-Review | Saturday, March 24, 2018, 3:51 p.m.
Three leaders instrumental in Westmoreland County's economic planning respond to questions about the county's comprehensive plan at a meeting of the Westmoreland County Tribune-Review Editorial Board. They are, from left: Chad Amond, president and CEO of the Westmoreland Chamber of Commerce, Jason Rigone, executive director of the Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corp. and Jim Smith, president of the Economic Growth Connection.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Three leaders instrumental in Westmoreland County's economic planning respond to questions about the county's comprehensive plan at a meeting of the Westmoreland County Tribune-Review Editorial Board. They are, from left: Chad Amond, president and CEO of the Westmoreland Chamber of Commerce, Jason Rigone, executive director of the Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corp. and Jim Smith, president of the Economic Growth Connection.

Updated 9 hours ago

The key to attracting and retaining a skilled workforce in Westmoreland County for its future benefit is getting the county's 65 municipalities to work more closely together. That's among observations at a Trib editorial board session with county development officials, seeking to stem Westmoreland's decades-long population decline. In line with this is the formulation of Westmoreland's comprehensive plan, due this fall, which addresses current needs and looks ahead to the future. While we have been skeptical of local comprehensive plans in the past, which often seem to go no farther than the nearest municipal bookshelf, the county's planning document already has garnered considerably public input and engagement. And there is every reason to believe that this emerging blueprint will embrace the challenges facing Westmoreland County — and address them.

“We're not looking for a silver bullet; we're looking for a road map. We're looking for the right ingredients.”

James Smith

President of the Economic Growth Connection

“There needs to be more shared services. There needs to be more collaboration. The community leaders and citizens need to drive that forward.”

Chad Amond

President of the Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce

“A lot of municipalities are already working together.”

Jason Rigone

Executive director of Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corp., noting that the goal is not municipal consolidation but more municipal cooperation

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me