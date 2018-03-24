Quotables: Crafting a blueprint for Westmoreland County's future
The key to attracting and retaining a skilled workforce in Westmoreland County for its future benefit is getting the county's 65 municipalities to work more closely together. That's among observations at a Trib editorial board session with county development officials, seeking to stem Westmoreland's decades-long population decline. In line with this is the formulation of Westmoreland's comprehensive plan, due this fall, which addresses current needs and looks ahead to the future. While we have been skeptical of local comprehensive plans in the past, which often seem to go no farther than the nearest municipal bookshelf, the county's planning document already has garnered considerably public input and engagement. And there is every reason to believe that this emerging blueprint will embrace the challenges facing Westmoreland County — and address them.
“We're not looking for a silver bullet; we're looking for a road map. We're looking for the right ingredients.”
James Smith
President of the Economic Growth Connection
“There needs to be more shared services. There needs to be more collaboration. The community leaders and citizens need to drive that forward.”
Chad Amond
President of the Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce
“A lot of municipalities are already working together.”
Jason Rigone
Executive director of Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corp., noting that the goal is not municipal consolidation but more municipal cooperation