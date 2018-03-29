Colin McNickle: How taxable values, millage determine property-tax collections in Allegheny County

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Allegheny County's 2018 taxable property values rose 1.5 percent over 2017. But as an Allegheny Institute for Public Policy researcher reminds, tax collections also depend on millage rates.

Certified numbers from the county Office of Property Assessments peg 2018's overall property values at $100.3 billion. Of that, $78.9 billion is taxable, reflecting new construction, improvements, demolition, records corrections and more than 7,000 appeals filed in 2017 by property owners and taxing bodies.

Since the last countywide reassessment in 2013, overall taxable value has increased 7.9 percent, from $73.1 billion to $78.9 billion.

Residential property values rose 1.3 percent over last year, to $54.4 billion. Commercial property values rose 1.8 percent to $24.4 billion. Residential and commercial land's combined value rose 0.4 percent to $21 billion. The value of all buildings is $57.8 billion, up 1.8 percent.

Taxable values rose in 88 Allegheny County municipalities — Marshall Township led with an 8.8-percent increase — and declined in 40. Mon Valley communities Braddock, Braddock Hills, Homestead, Wilmerding and West Mifflin posted 2018 taxable-value declines of more than 1 percent.

The City of Pittsburgh's taxable value rose 1.6 percent, from $18.5 billion to $18.8 billion, paced largely by a 2.3-percent increase in building value. Commercial-building value rose 2.8 percent, from $7.1 billion in 2017 to $7.3 billion in 2018; in the city's Second Ward (including much of the Golden Triangle and Strip District), it rose from $2.2 billion to $2.3 billion, a 5.5-percent increase.

Among 113 municipalities reporting 2018 millage rates, 95 left them unchanged, 11 increased them and seven decreased them.

As Eric Montarti, a senior policy analyst at the Pittsburgh think tank, reminds, a “change in taxable value will produce different revenue collection for taxing bodies depending on the millage rate.” He gives four examples.

“Pine Township did not change its 0.998 millage rate ... but taxable value increased to $1.860 billion from $1.796 billion. This translates to an additional $64,464 in property taxes … without a tax increase if the full levy is collected, with a total approaching $1.86 million in property taxes.”

Homestead's millage rate of 13.33 is unchanged, but its certified 2018 values fell to $173.4 million from $180.7 million.

“This means if the full levy was collected in both years, Homestead would collect $2.3 million in 2018, which is about $97,000 less than last year due to the decrease in taxable property value.”

South Fayette Township's taxable value increased from $1.271 billion to $1.303 billion, its rate by a quarter-mill. Had the rate stayed at 4.48, it would have netted an additional $144,000, based solely on the increase in value.

But: “Combined with the millage rate hike to 4.73, full collection will result in an additional $470,000 in real estate taxes compared to 2017 and $326,000 above what would have been brought in without the millage increase.”

And in Rankin, certified values fell to $17.4 million from $17.6 million, and 2018 millage was reduced from 9.69 to 8.4, which “will result in a $24,000 drop in property tax revenue.”

Colin McNickle is a senior fellow and media specialist at the Allegheny Institute for Public Policy (cmcnickle@alleghenyinstitute.org).