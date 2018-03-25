Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Featured Commentary

Quotables: Announced school closing hits close to home for Green Bay coach

Tribune-Review | Sunday, March 25, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Green Bay Packers head coach and Greenfield native Mike McCarthy gives a thumbs up as his parents Ellen and Joe break out in laughter during 'Mike McCarthy Day' at St. Rosalia Academy in Greenfield in October 2015.
Philip G. Pavely | Trib Total Media
Green Bay Packers head coach and Greenfield native Mike McCarthy gives a thumbs up as his parents Ellen and Joe break out in laughter during 'Mike McCarthy Day' at St. Rosalia Academy in Greenfield in October 2015.

Updated 14 hours ago

The closing and/or consolidation of parochial schools hit close to home for Greenfield native Mike McCarthy, head coach of the Green Bay Packers and a alumnus of St. Rosalia Academy, whose closure recently was announced by the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh. Similar to other Catholic-school closures in recent years, St. Rosalia suffered from declining enrollment and financial burdens, according to the diocese. Mr. McCarthy, who was at St. Rosalia for Mike McCarthy Day, had set up a foundation that over the past seven years provided $550,000 to the school and parish. His remarks underscore the lifelong connection to one's Catholic education.

“I'm extremely disappointed. I'm not going to point fingers. But this situation in Greenfield is very personal to me and my family. My family has four generations going through there.”

“When you lose something important, you just wish you would have had a chance to save it.”

“To be in this predicament is disappointing. I'm sick about it. When you feel like you are doing your part to keep things going, just like everything in life, you want to be communicated with and you want accountability. Something obviously didn't go right to be in this position. I'm just stating the obvious.”

