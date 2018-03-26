Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Featured Commentary

Quotables: Allegheny Valley Hospital's healthy prognosis

Tribune-Review | Monday, March 26, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Bill Englert, Allegheny Valley Hospital president and chief executive officer, speaks at the Tribune-Review's Valley News Dispatch office in Tarentum.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Bill Englert, Allegheny Valley Hospital president and chief executive officer, speaks at the Tribune-Review's Valley News Dispatch office in Tarentum.

Despite increased competition among the region's health-care providers and continual demands from insurers, the prognosis for Allegheny Valley Hospital, part of the Allegheny Health Network, is positive, says President and CEO Bill Englert, who met recently with the Valley News Dispatch editorial board. That's clear from Highmark Inc.'s nearly $30 million investment in the Harrison medical center. Included in that sum is $8 million for electronic records and $4 million for a linear accelerator, used to treat cancer. It's also encouraging to see AVH working to reduce rates of patient readmittance through its Community Care Network. Mr. Englert outlined a health-care center that has evolved to meet today's needs.

“I've been around a long time, and the leadership is headed in the right direction. It's rewarding to see the direction you're going, and Highmark has really worked to fund us very well.”

“That's sort of where our focus is now — in creating this new model of care to improve the access for patients, make it understandable for them, get them involved in their care, and make it the least expensive as possible for that member. You're always looking out of the corner of your eye at competition, but it's not something that's at the top of the radar.”

“There's a lot of research (that's) going to happen there (AHN's recently unveiled plans for a Cancer Institute Academic Center) but really the model is ... to put the cancer centers out into the community. It's not a centric model; it's actually just the opposite.”

