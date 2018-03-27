Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Featured Commentary

Quotables: Fulfilling prom-dress wishes

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Tammy Jeffers, Real Life Church prom dress giveaway coordinator, poses with one of the dresses the church is set to give away this prom season.
Madasyn Czebeniak | Tribune-Review
Tammy Jeffers, Real Life Church prom dress giveaway coordinator, poses with one of the dresses the church is set to give away this prom season.

As prom season nears, various area businesses and even some social agencies attempt to take some of the sting out of the cost of new gowns. Real Life Church in Arnold goes a step further, giving away gently used and new prom dresses in various styles to girls who cannot afford them, regardless of where they live. It's a program, now about 7 years old, that has helped young women realize their prom dreams when they can't afford to shell out, on average, more than $600 for a gown, according to Yahoo Style's 2017 Prom Across America survey. A dress giveaway is scheduled April 7 at the church on Freeport Road, although girls are welcome to pick out dresses other times. As for accessories — well, they're in “God's hands,” according to Tammy Jeffers, the program's coordinator.

“We try to get people to donate their dresses, and we invite anybody who needs a dress (for) the prom or a formal dance to come and try the dresses on.”

“It makes me feel good to know that I can help someone who otherwise can't afford a dress to go to the prom. It puts a smile on their face and they know they're going to have a good time and have a pretty dress to wear. I love to be able to help people who need it.”

“If you can't afford a dress and you need one, come here and we'll give you one” “It's for anybody.”

