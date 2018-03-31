Keystone viewpoint: End Pennsylvania's puppy mills
Updated 13 hours ago
Stronger regulations have failed to correct Pennsylvania's status as one of the worst states in the nation for “puppy mills” — mass breeders of dogs that produce as many animals as possible as commercial products with scant regard for their welfare.
A dozen Pennsylvania kennels are among the Humane Society's “Horrible Hundred” breeders. Rather than increasing regulation of those operations, several state lawmakers plan to dry up their markets.
Two Allegheny County Republicans, Sen. Guy Reschenthaler and Rep. Jason Ortitay, have introduced bills that would prevent pet stores from selling animals supplied by commercial breeders. Rather, they would be required to sell only animals from shelters and rescue operations. The legislation also applies to cats and rabbits. And the bills would close a loophole in state law that allows the sale of animals in any public place, thus precluding the sale of puppy-mill animals at flea markets and along roads.
The Legislature should pass the bill to end, for good, the state's status as a puppy-mill haven.
— The Citizens' Voice, Wilkes-Barre