Keystone viewpoint: Deal with the map, GOP
Updated 13 hours ago
We get it, Pennsylvania Republicans. You don't like the new congressional districts map. But it's time to move on. Let it go.
The previous 2011 map featured contorted districts along with districts that unnecessarily split cities up and meandered through counties.
When the Legislature and Gov. Tom Wolf couldn't agree on a map by Feb. 15, the state Supreme Court imposed its own. The U.S. Supreme Court and a panel of federal judges declined Republican pleas to intervene. So now some GOP lawmakers have signed on to legislation that would impeach four Democrats on the state Supreme Court.
Yes, the Constitution does give that power, but the judicial branch exists in part to ensure the legislative and executive branches don't overstep their bounds.
State Republicans need to stop whining about the state Supreme Court-imposed map and get on with the job of governing all Pennsylvanians, not just the ones they chose.
— The York Dispatch