Quotables: Secretary DeVos visits Johnstown
Updated 2 hours ago
U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos tour of struggling schools took her to a Johnstown elementary school earlier this week. There she observed an anti-bullying lesson for fourth-graders and sat in on a counseling session held privately in the school's library. Her visit is also part of the Trump administration's opioid outreach in what is the third-poorest school district in Pennsylvania, where the surrounding community has coped with a 67 percent increase in overdose deaths since 2015. Pleasantries were exchanged, and perhaps some spirits were lifted during Ms. DeVos' visit. Here's hoping it leads to something both constructive and tangible for the Greater Johnstown School District.
“More and more babies are born addicted to drugs, and coming to school with serious issues. This is not a school's failure; it's society's.”
Michael Vukovich
Greater Johnstown School District superintendent
“I've been really impressed with the Greater Johnstown School District's focus on social and emotional learning. Its programs are focused on promoting good behavior instead of only reacting to bad behavior.”
Betsy DeVos
Education Secretary
“The program they've implemented here at Johnstown Elementary is a valuable one and easily replicable by other schools; to start with children as young as kindergarten and help them develop socially and emotionally is something that has heretofore been neglected and forgotten about. Too many lives here have been affected by opioid abuse, whether it's a parent, a sibling, or a friend — everyone knows someone.”
