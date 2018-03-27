Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Featured Commentary

Pat Buchanan: Is Trump creating a war Cabinet?

Pat Buchanan | Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
President Donald Trump waves as he leaves the White House in Washington, Friday, March 23, 2018, for a trip to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
President Donald Trump waves as he leaves the White House in Washington, Friday, March 23, 2018, for a trip to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Updated 5 hours ago

Four-star Gen. James “Mad Dog” Mattis, the Defense secretary, appears to be the last man in the Situation Room who believes the Iran nuclear deal may be worth preserving and war with Iran is a dreadful idea. Yet President Trump, who has pledged to walk away from the Iran deal and reimpose sanctions in May, otherwise seems to be creating a war Cabinet.

His new national security adviser, John Bolton, who wrote an op-ed titled “To Stop Iran's Bomb, Bomb Iran,” has called for pre-emptive strikes and “regime change.” Secretary of State-designate Mike Pompeo calls Iran “the vanguard of a pernicious empire that is expanding its power and influence across the Middle East.” U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley echoes them. Yet Iran appears not to want a war. U.N. inspectors routinely confirm it is strictly abiding by the nuclear deal.

What would result from Trump trashing the nuclear deal? First, U.S. isolation. China and Russia would not abrogate the deal but would welcome Iran into their camp. England, France and Germany would have to choose between the deal and the U.S.

How would North Korea react if Iran, after accepting severe nuclear-program restrictions and intrusive inspections, were cheated of the promised benefits? Why would Pyongyang, having seen us attack Iraq, which had no weapons of mass destruction, and Libya, which gave up its WMD to mollify us, and having seeing both nations' leaders executed, consider giving up nuclear weapons?

If the five other signatories continue the Iran deal despite us, and Iran agrees to abide by it, do we then find a reason to go to war? Why? How does Iran threaten us?

A war could halt Persian Gulf oil traffic and produce a global economic crisis. As we do not have the troops to invade and occupy Iran, would we have to reinstate the draft?

If we blockade and bomb Iran, we would have to take out all its anti-ship and ballistic missiles, submarines and navy, air force and air-defense system. And would not a pre-emptive strike unite Iran's people against us, as Pearl Harbor united us against Japan's empire? What would the Dow Jones average look like after an attack on Iran?

Trump promised to keep us out of stupid wars like those into which folks like Bolton and the Bush Republicans plunged us. After 17 years, we are still mired in Afghanistan. Following our 2003 invasion, Iraq became a Shiite ally of Iran. The Syrian rebels we supported have been routed, and Bashar Assad — thanks to Russia, Iran, Hezbollah and Shiite militias — is secure. Kurds who trusted us have been hammered by our NATO ally Turkey in Syria, and by the Iraqi army we trained in Iraq.

Truman and LBJ got us into wars they could not end and lost their presidencies. Eisenhower and Nixon ended those wars and earned landslides. After his Desert Storm victory, Bush I was denied a second term. After invading Iraq, Bush II lost both houses of Congress in 2006, and his party lost the presidency in 2008 to the antiwar Barack Obama. Once Trump seemed to understand this history.

Patrick J. Buchanan is the author of “Nixon's White House Wars: The Battles That Made and Broke a President and Divided America Forever.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me