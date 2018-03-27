Pat Buchanan: Is Trump creating a war Cabinet?

Four-star Gen. James “Mad Dog” Mattis, the Defense secretary, appears to be the last man in the Situation Room who believes the Iran nuclear deal may be worth preserving and war with Iran is a dreadful idea. Yet President Trump, who has pledged to walk away from the Iran deal and reimpose sanctions in May, otherwise seems to be creating a war Cabinet.

His new national security adviser, John Bolton, who wrote an op-ed titled “To Stop Iran's Bomb, Bomb Iran,” has called for pre-emptive strikes and “regime change.” Secretary of State-designate Mike Pompeo calls Iran “the vanguard of a pernicious empire that is expanding its power and influence across the Middle East.” U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley echoes them. Yet Iran appears not to want a war. U.N. inspectors routinely confirm it is strictly abiding by the nuclear deal.

What would result from Trump trashing the nuclear deal? First, U.S. isolation. China and Russia would not abrogate the deal but would welcome Iran into their camp. England, France and Germany would have to choose between the deal and the U.S.

How would North Korea react if Iran, after accepting severe nuclear-program restrictions and intrusive inspections, were cheated of the promised benefits? Why would Pyongyang, having seen us attack Iraq, which had no weapons of mass destruction, and Libya, which gave up its WMD to mollify us, and having seeing both nations' leaders executed, consider giving up nuclear weapons?

If the five other signatories continue the Iran deal despite us, and Iran agrees to abide by it, do we then find a reason to go to war? Why? How does Iran threaten us?

A war could halt Persian Gulf oil traffic and produce a global economic crisis. As we do not have the troops to invade and occupy Iran, would we have to reinstate the draft?

If we blockade and bomb Iran, we would have to take out all its anti-ship and ballistic missiles, submarines and navy, air force and air-defense system. And would not a pre-emptive strike unite Iran's people against us, as Pearl Harbor united us against Japan's empire? What would the Dow Jones average look like after an attack on Iran?

Trump promised to keep us out of stupid wars like those into which folks like Bolton and the Bush Republicans plunged us. After 17 years, we are still mired in Afghanistan. Following our 2003 invasion, Iraq became a Shiite ally of Iran. The Syrian rebels we supported have been routed, and Bashar Assad — thanks to Russia, Iran, Hezbollah and Shiite militias — is secure. Kurds who trusted us have been hammered by our NATO ally Turkey in Syria, and by the Iraqi army we trained in Iraq.

Truman and LBJ got us into wars they could not end and lost their presidencies. Eisenhower and Nixon ended those wars and earned landslides. After his Desert Storm victory, Bush I was denied a second term. After invading Iraq, Bush II lost both houses of Congress in 2006, and his party lost the presidency in 2008 to the antiwar Barack Obama. Once Trump seemed to understand this history.

Patrick J. Buchanan is the author of “Nixon's White House Wars: The Battles That Made and Broke a President and Divided America Forever.”