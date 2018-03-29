Quotables: Centenarian's secrets to longevity
Updated 9 hours ago
Premium-brand saltine crackers and coffee sure don't sound like the breakfast of champions, but that's the breakfast that works for Gilpin's Louis Bopp, who recently celebrated his 100th birthday. He says the only time he's strayed from that morning menu was during his years in the military back in World War II. After the war, Mr. Bopp worked as a roller for Allegheny Ludlum from 1945 until his retirement in 1980. He and his wife Emina visited nearly every state in America, along with 22 countries, before her death in 2015. Nearly 100 friends and family turned out at Kiski Valley Free Methodist Church in Allegheny Township to celebrate with the area's newest centenarian.
“They were a traveling pair. They visited 49 of 50 states and 22 countries. The only state they didn't make it to was Alaska.”
Charlene Bopp
Louis Bopp's daughter, describing her parents' love of travel
“He would do a magic trick for you right now, if you asked him to.”
Sherry Townsend
Bopp's niece, noting her uncle's various hobbies
“No booze, no smoking and most of all: no toadstools.”
Louis Bopp
Referring to his personal secret to longevity.