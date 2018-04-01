Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Featured Commentary

Quotables: Pooling data in the fight against opioids

Tribune-Review | Sunday, April 1, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)
This Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017 photo shows an arrangement of pills of the opioid oxycodone-acetaminophen in New York. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)

Updated 11 hours ago

Just as researchers have used public health data to address infectious diseases, a partnership between the University of Pittsburgh and the state will allow these same professionals to correlate data to determine what's working, and what isn't, in the fight against Pennsylvania's opioid epidemic. This will allow researchers to chart future trends, including deaths from opioid overdoses. Whereas state agencies typically track different aspects of the opioid crisis, such as the number of Pennsylvanians receiving treatment, what's envisioned is the pooling of various data to better track an opioid-fueled epidemic. It's another tool in the unrelenting struggle against opioid abuse that Pennsylvania must overcome.

“My administration takes an all-hands-on-deck approach to this crisis, but it takes the entire community to truly combat the opioid epidemic. (The Aetna Foundation's $1 million grant) brings together government, academia and private industry in a unique partnership that allows us to pool our resources and create tools to make a difference.”

Tom Wolf

Pennsylvania's governor

“Through this partnership, we will be able to not only see what is happening locally, but will be able to use that information to predict future trends.”

Rachel Levine

Pennsylvania's Health Secretary

“This will help the state take these silo data sets, put them together in one location, then use those data by putting (them) together to fit predictive analytics.”

Donald Burke

Dean of the University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public Health

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me