Quotables: Pooling data in the fight against opioids
Updated 11 hours ago
Just as researchers have used public health data to address infectious diseases, a partnership between the University of Pittsburgh and the state will allow these same professionals to correlate data to determine what's working, and what isn't, in the fight against Pennsylvania's opioid epidemic. This will allow researchers to chart future trends, including deaths from opioid overdoses. Whereas state agencies typically track different aspects of the opioid crisis, such as the number of Pennsylvanians receiving treatment, what's envisioned is the pooling of various data to better track an opioid-fueled epidemic. It's another tool in the unrelenting struggle against opioid abuse that Pennsylvania must overcome.
“My administration takes an all-hands-on-deck approach to this crisis, but it takes the entire community to truly combat the opioid epidemic. (The Aetna Foundation's $1 million grant) brings together government, academia and private industry in a unique partnership that allows us to pool our resources and create tools to make a difference.”
Tom Wolf
Pennsylvania's governor
“Through this partnership, we will be able to not only see what is happening locally, but will be able to use that information to predict future trends.”
Rachel Levine
Pennsylvania's Health Secretary
“This will help the state take these silo data sets, put them together in one location, then use those data by putting (them) together to fit predictive analytics.”
Donald Burke
Dean of the University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public Health