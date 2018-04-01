Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Featured Commentary

Michelle Malkin: Change your kids' dentist, get charged with child abuse?

Michelle Malkin | Sunday, April 1, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

Parents who decide they don't like their children's dentist, for whatever reason, should be forewarned: Empowered by government “mandatory reporter” laws, dental offices are threatening child-abuse charges if families don't comply with the cavity police.

Trey Hoyumpa recently shared a letter on Facebook from Smiles 4 Keeps in Bartonsville, Pa., that said if she did not get “regular professional cleanings” for her child, she could be charged with “dental neglect.” Citing Pennsylvania Act 31 on child-abuse recognition and reporting, the dental office threatened to report her to state authorities if she did not schedule an appointment.

One Twitter commenter wondered: “Is this fake?” Unfortunately, it's all too real, and the dental office is championing an intrusive practice that is likely to spread.

Smiles 4 Keeps replied to parental criticism on Facebook by quoting the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry's definition of “dental neglect” as “willful failure of parent or guardian to seek and follow through with treatment necessary to ensure a level of oral health essential for adequate function and freedom from pain and infection.” The dental office also explained that physicians and dentists are “mandated reporters” who are “required to report suspected cases of abuse and neglect to social service or law enforcement agencies in order to prevent such tragedy.”

But as investigative reporter Terri LaPoint at MedicalKidnap.com points out, Smiles 4 Keeps has provided no evidence that Hoyumpa was neglectful or abusive in any way. Moreover, Smiles 4 Keeps insists parents provide their new dentist's name if a family chooses a new provider. Dr. Ross Wezmar of Smiles 4 Keeps actually boasted to local news station WNEP about the letters' ability “to jar the parent to realize that with a child comes responsibility,” claiming his notes are the first in the nation to be dispatched. With the encroachment of socialized medicine, they certainly won't be the last.

Think it can't happen to you? Last year, in Ontario, Canada, Melissa Lopez wanted a second opinion on getting fillings for her daughter and decided to change providers. The jilted dentist, as Lenore Skenazy reported for Reason.com , called Child Protective Services to report possible “oral neglect.” The case was dismissed, but CPS refuses to remove Lopez's file from its books — it is part of a permanent record that keeps a permanent cloud of suspicion over her.

Skenazy drills down to the core: “The issue here is how easy it is to drag a family into an abuse investigation, and how hard it is for the family, like an impacted molar, to get itself extracted.”

Indeed, the partnership between medical providers and government child welfare services has threatened innocent families across the country under the guise of “protecting the children.” It is a short hop from cavity-shaming and misdiagnoses to ripping families apart.

Big Nanny monitors hostile to family privacy and autonomy are everywhere — in your kids' classrooms and cafeterias, and doctors' and dentists' offices. Eternal vigilance against government intrusion is the price of parenthood.

Michelle Malkin is host of “Michelle Malkin Investigates” on CRTV.com.

