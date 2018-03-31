Quotables: Easter reflections
For Christians and non-Christians alike, Easter is a culmination — if not of the 40 days of Lent, then of winter's end and the anticipation of warmer, sun-filled days ahead. Trees gradually bud, flowers bloom and new life seems to abound all around us. But beyond the Easter Bunny, Easter baskets and egg hunts, Easter is the most important Christian observance, even more so than Christmas. It is for Christians around the world a celebration of Jesus' triumph over death by crucifixion. And in a secular world beset by so many problems old and new, it is a time — indeed, a festive occasion — for new hope.
“The great gift of Easter is hope — Christian hope, which makes us have that confidence in God, in his ultimate triumph, and in his goodness and love, which nothing can shake.”
Basil Hume
English Roman Catholic bishop
There would be no Christmas if there was no Easter.
Gordon B. Hinckley
American religious leader & author
“A man who was completely innocent, offered himself as a sacrifice for the good of others, including his enemies, and became the ransom of the world. It was a perfect act.”
Mahatma Gandhi
Leader of the Indian independence movement against British rule