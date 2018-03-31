Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Featured Commentary

Quotables: Easter reflections

Tribune-Review | Saturday, March 31, 2018, 8:31 p.m.
Pope Francis delivers his Urbi et Orbi (to the city and to the world) message from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica last Easter.
Pope Francis delivers his Urbi et Orbi (to the city and to the world) message from the main balcony of St. Peter's Basilica last Easter.

Updated 13 hours ago

For Christians and non-Christians alike, Easter is a culmination — if not of the 40 days of Lent, then of winter's end and the anticipation of warmer, sun-filled days ahead. Trees gradually bud, flowers bloom and new life seems to abound all around us. But beyond the Easter Bunny, Easter baskets and egg hunts, Easter is the most important Christian observance, even more so than Christmas. It is for Christians around the world a celebration of Jesus' triumph over death by crucifixion. And in a secular world beset by so many problems old and new, it is a time — indeed, a festive occasion — for new hope.

“The great gift of Easter is hope — Christian hope, which makes us have that confidence in God, in his ultimate triumph, and in his goodness and love, which nothing can shake.”

Basil Hume

English Roman Catholic bishop

There would be no Christmas if there was no Easter.

Gordon B. Hinckley

American religious leader & author

“A man who was completely innocent, offered himself as a sacrifice for the good of others, including his enemies, and became the ransom of the world. It was a perfect act.”

Mahatma Gandhi

Leader of the Indian independence movement against British rule

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me