Keystone viewpoint: Broadband access for all
Updated 6 hours ago
About a century ago, there was vast skepticism about whether electricity ever could be brought to rural areas. It wasn't until 1935, when Congress created subsidies for companies to expand the power grid, that millions of rural residents began to receive electricity and all of its economic and social benefits.
Today a similar situation exists regarding broadband internet access. About 800,000 Pennsylvanians do not have access to high-speed internet service, 520,000 of them in the state's far-flung rural areas, largely due to the economics of extending networks.
Gov. Tom Wolf is on the mark with a new plan to make high-speed internet access available to every Pennsylvanian by the end of 2022. The state will make available $35 million in incentives to private-sector broadband providers. Those companies will be able to use the funds to bid on providing access in service areas through an impending Federal Communications Commission bandwidth auction.
Broadband access is crucial to everything from entertainment to economic development to education. The state should be engaged in ensuring that all Pennsylvanians have equal access to it.
— The Citizens' Voice, Wilkes-Barre