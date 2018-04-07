Keystone viewpoint: Better ways to redistrict
Now that the federal courts have declined to intervene in Pennsylvania's redistricting case, and this year's congressional races will be conducted using the new map imposed by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, attention appropriately turns to how to prevent a recurrence.
Gov. Tom Wolf and Democratic allies in the state Senate proposed a series of statewide election reforms that include creating an independent commission to develop the state's electoral maps. The goal would be to end naked gerrymandering.
The governor and legislative leaders should seek common ground on forming a commission to drain as much of the partisanship as possible out of the redistricting process. It wouldn't be perfect, no doubt. But it would be better.
While it will be difficult to separate policy from politics on this issue, like so many others, preventing as much as possible the de facto fixing of elections is fundamental to fair and productive politics, whether it's done from the right or the left.
— Erie Times-News