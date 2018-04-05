Quotables: Centenarian takes pride in family ties
Family ties are important to Adeline Telford, and not just in celebrating her 100th birthday this week. “I really love my family,” she says. “They're good to me.” That may well have helped her remain in her home in Plum, which Ms. Telford shared with her husband for 50 years before his death in 2010. Over the years she went from washing hair at a salon in Arnold to eventually owning her own business, Adeline's Beauty Salon, in New Kensington, which she managed for about 20 years. She says her work ethic (working until she was 75) helped keep her youthful. And while she may miss the years of her youth, Telford says she's looking ahead — to her 101th birthday celebration.
“She doesn't look 100.”
Julia Cook
Adeline Telford's sister.
“When I was a kid they all used to come to my house because the waves — I knew how to make the waves. They would give me a dime (to fix their hair.)”
Adeline Telford
“She was a good friend of my mother's. They used to go to dances together.”
Karen McHugh
Telford's second cousin, recalling that Telford always enjoying getting dressed up and going dancing