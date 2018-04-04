Quotables: For whom the turnpike tolls

One doesn't need to travel very far along the Pennsylvania Turnpike to hear those who drive it regularly grouse about toll increases. Between 2008 and 2018, tolls increase 56 percent — four times the consumer price index. Prior to 2007, turnpike tolls only increased five times. And whereas the cost to travel Ohio's turnpike amounts to about 5.3 cents per mile (with E-ZPass), the cost per mile on Pennsylvania's thoroughfare is 10.9 cents — and going up. On display is a fundamental rule of economics: If Pennsylvania wants less of something — in this case, turnpike traffic — annual, unending toll increases certainly is one way to achieve it.

“We used to use (the Pennsylvania Turnpike) a good bit. We always try to take the most practical route. But 2009 just finished us off. I just can't afford it. It takes too much money out.”

Pat Riggle

President of P&B Transportation, which has 50 trucks that haul coal, steel and gravel across the eastern U.S.

“We went from bonds going to financing projects to the project being the bonds. Every time I travel the Pennsylvania Turnpike, I wonder where it went.”

Robert Strauss

Carnegie Mellon University economist

“Act 44 is very innovative, and I don't think we've gotten enough credit for that.”

Joe Markosek

Democratic state representative from Monroeville