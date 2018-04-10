Focus on Amazon: HQ2 race turning political

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The competition for Amazon's second headquarters is only getting fiercer. The politicking that goes with it ranges from subtle and behind-the-scenes to brazenly in-your-face.

Recently, an airplane waving a “No Gays? No Way!” banner soared for four hours past Amazon's Seattle headquarters, imploring the company not to locate HQ2 in states lacking protections for LGBT employees.

Amazon is weighing many factors among 20 finalist locations, including Pittsburgh: suitable buildings and/or sites, a highly educated labor pool, international airports and other stated requirements.

What's less easily quantified are local politics and where CEO Jeff Bezos wants to spend time when not at HQ1.

The political and cultural inclinations of HQ2's young, STEM-educated workforce, anticipated to reach as many as 50,000 over time, could dramatically transform the selected city.

It's the “Amazon Effect”: endless dog parks, miles of new bicycle lanes, new buses, outdoor-recreation stores, vegan gastropubs — not to mention a slew of Democratic voters who tend to believe in environmental sustainability and sensible gun control.

The idea that self-styled “progressive” cities in “red” states — Atlanta, Austin, Raleigh — are at a disadvantage makes sense. No matter how hip the city, would Amazon risk setting up shop in a state that might, say, allow bakers to turn down gay weddings or ban transgender people from the bathroom of their choice?

“(Bezos) is one of those executives who wants to be remembered as being on the right side of history,” said Thomas O'Guinn, a University of Wisconsin marketing professor.

“Part of the quid pro quo is there will be none of this stupid gender bathroom stuff. They are going to demand that the city do everything it can to fight voter suppression. They are going to demand high attention paid to meaningful spending on the environment and more efficient greenhouse reductions.”

The Amazon HQ2 list of “key preferences and decision drivers” calls for “a compatible cultural and community environment,” including “the presence and support of a diverse population.” In the view of No Gay No Way, funded by more than a dozen LGBT donors and activists, that should rule out places in states with “no comprehensive legal protections” for gays and lesbians, including Pittsburgh.

Once Amazon selects its HQ2 site, employees will usher in an unabashed urbanism there.

They will demand non-car transportation options and prompt a big spike in housing costs.

Almost from day one, the HQ2 city will get a huge boost from massive investment in real estate as tax coffers fill, new restaurants arise and newcomers bearing new ideas energize the place.

The Amazon search comes at a time of declining confidence in government, Congress, religion and other institutions, said O'Guinn. “A public that doesn't believe in other institutions has to start looking at companies to be part of the moral fabric of the country.”

Amazon may not want to play that role. But for competitive business reasons, it has to reflect its young workforce's social and political values.

If that's a culture war, then it's one worth fighting.

Joni Balter is a longtime Seattle columnist and writer who contributes to local NPR and PBS affiliates.