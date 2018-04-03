Pat Buchanan: Trump's presidency hangs on three issues

On many issues — naming Scalia-like judges, backing Reagan-like tax cuts — President Trump is a conventional Republican. Where he stood out starkly from his GOP rivals in 2016 was on his unique agenda to put America and Americans first — from which the Bush Republicans recoiled.

Trump alone pledged to kill amnesty and secure the border with a 30-foot wall, to end America's de-industrialization and bring back factories and jobs, to end the democracy-crusading and extricate us from the endless Mideast wars into which George Bush, Barack Obama and the War Party plunged the nation. His political fate and history's assessment of his presidency will hang upon how he delivers on these three uniquely Trumpian issues.

Washington is salivating to see Trump's presidency broken, his agenda trashed, him impeached. It looks to Robert Mueller as the Moses of its deliverance from the tyrant imposed upon it by an uncomprehending electorate. While Trump's support is holding, the outcome of the battle to bring him down remains in doubt.

Trump's border wall was treated as disposable in the GOP Congress' $1.6 trillion budget deal. Cities and states are declaring themselves “sanctuaries” for people here illegally.

The hysterical reaction to news that the 2020 census will include a citizenship question testifies to what this is all about. America's elites are adamant that our country's composition should resemble the U.N. General Assembly. Trump is likely the last president who will try to preserve the old God-and-country America that the people loved but the elites detest.

Trump's economic nationalism faces relentless hostility from institutionalized power. Against Trump stand corporate elites, whose profits and stock options depend on producing outside America, and the managerial class that runs the EU, U.N., IMF, World Bank and WTO. Yet one senses global elites are an unloved crowd sitting on a volcano.

Those who voted for Trump voted for his foreign policy, his commitment to extricate us from Middle East wars, to keep us out of new wars, and to reach out to Vladimir Putin and Russia to avoid a second Cold War. If Trump is drawn into new wars with Iran or North Korea, or reaches 2020 with U.S. forces still fighting in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Libya, he will be perceived as having failed.

Yet Washington's resistance to giving up its vision of U.S. global hegemony is broad and deep. The stunned reaction to Trump's suggestion that we will be leaving Syria after ISIS' caliphate is destroyed testifies to how much foreign-policy elites' identity is tied up in this vision. That Trump would accept an end to Syria's civil war with Bashar Assad still in power is intolerable. Yet how we can reverse that reality without putting thousands of U.S. combat troops into Syria is unexplained.

In the last analysis, Trump's presidency will be judged upon whether he secured America's borders, restored its industrial might, and took us out of — and kept us out of any more — neocon wars.

Patrick J. Buchanan is the author of “Nixon's White House Wars: The Battles That Made and Broke a President and Divided America Forever.”