Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Featured Commentary

Quotables: On the record with Sen. Casey

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey during a Tribune-Review editorial board meeting in Greensburg.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey during a Tribune-Review editorial board meeting in Greensburg.

Updated 4 hours ago

Sen. Bob Casey went over his record, and listed his disappointments, in a wide-ranging interview this week with the Trib's editorial board. The two-term senator seeking his third term this fall listed 26 bills as their lead sponsor and another 14 as the lead Democrat, including the Campus Sexual Violence Elimination Act and the 21st Century Veterans Benefits Delivery Act. Along the way there have been missed opportunities, such as updating the National Crime Information System in the recent budget bill and closing loopholes that allow people on no-fly lists to purchase guns. Here are some of Sen. Casey's observations.

“I'm hoping we'll get a vote on (background checks) in the next couple of weeks. Then we'll see where we are.”

“We neglected a lot of issues when were fighting health care and taxes. We neglected infrastructure, which would have created a helluva lot of jobs if we'd started in 2017.”

“We try not to poke each other in the eye,” referring to Pennsylvania's junior senator, Republican Pat Toomey.

“Part of the answer to any candidate — and for me, who's been there — is to look in the mirror,” citing the importance of candidates and office holders working for compromises on major legislation.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me