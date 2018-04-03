Quotables: On the record with Sen. Casey

Sen. Bob Casey went over his record, and listed his disappointments, in a wide-ranging interview this week with the Trib's editorial board. The two-term senator seeking his third term this fall listed 26 bills as their lead sponsor and another 14 as the lead Democrat, including the Campus Sexual Violence Elimination Act and the 21st Century Veterans Benefits Delivery Act. Along the way there have been missed opportunities, such as updating the National Crime Information System in the recent budget bill and closing loopholes that allow people on no-fly lists to purchase guns. Here are some of Sen. Casey's observations.

“I'm hoping we'll get a vote on (background checks) in the next couple of weeks. Then we'll see where we are.”

“We neglected a lot of issues when were fighting health care and taxes. We neglected infrastructure, which would have created a helluva lot of jobs if we'd started in 2017.”

“We try not to poke each other in the eye,” referring to Pennsylvania's junior senator, Republican Pat Toomey.

“Part of the answer to any candidate — and for me, who's been there — is to look in the mirror,” citing the importance of candidates and office holders working for compromises on major legislation.