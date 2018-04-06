John Stossel: Philly's soda tax is hard to swallow

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Soda will cost you more in Philadelphia because politicians there voted to tax it. The social engineers claim soda taxes “reduce obesity,” “lower diabetes rates,” “reduce medical costs,” etc. But the politicians' main goal is to bring in money.

Philadelphia City Council members applauded wildly when their tax passed. But Bruno's Pizza owner Melvin Robinson says “it's a bad tax” that punishes his business. His customers agree. One I interviewed said angrily, “Who should pay $3 for a drink that they used to get for 99 cents?” Now, instead of buying soda at Bruno's on Philly's outer edge, she buys from a store in the next town — just across the street. Do politicians ever think about that?

“(The tax) is for what we feel is a good reason,” Philadelphia City Councilman William Greenlee told me. I thought he would talk about preventing obesity. That would still be obnoxious and intrusive, but he gave another, simpler reason: “We need the money. Nothing else that we could come up with could raise that kind of funding.”

But the tax hasn't brought in as much money as they expected. That happens when people can escape taxes by crossing a street, or by buying other, even less healthy things. Taxes often have unintended side effects. Although soda sales are down by more than 50 percent in Philly, liquor sales are up.

Another problem: Soda taxes are regressive, hurting poor people most. Even Bernie Sanders campaigned against Philly's soda tax. “I didn't know Bernie opposed it!” Greenlee said. “But remember, we're raising enough money to put 2,700 kids in pre-K.”

That was the city's justification for the soda tax. Activists said thousands of kids would attend “high quality” preschool. I doubt it's “high quality.” Government work rarely is. It's certainly expensive — Philly spends more than $6,000 per child; Catholic schools charge less than $5,000.

Politicians and the media love taxes on unhealthy things. Both applauded when Denmark taxed fatty food a few years ago. But Danes behaved a lot like Robinson's customers: They crossed a border to avoid paying more. Denmark quickly repealed its fat tax.

But Philadelphia isn't repealing any of the 44 different taxes its people pay. I said to Greenlee, “How can the city government not have enough money? They should be rolling in it!”

“But there's a lot to do!” he replied.

Politicians do love spending other people's money. Philadelphia's Office of Arts and Culture spent $4 million in soda-tax funds on things like “hip-hop dance ... to teach youth empowerment and social issues.”

“Like we need that!” shouted Robinson, sarcastically. “People are trying to live!” He added that politicians should “stop stealing.”

I don't think they're stealing, but Philly's council members make $121,000 a year, three times the city's median income. Politicians routinely make much more than people they allegedly serve.

“Citizens should make more money,” Greenlee said.

They should. Of course, they would if politicians didn't tax them to death.

John Stossel is author of “No They Can't! Why Government Fails — But Individuals Succeed.”