Andrew Malcolm: Real mass-shootings issue is mental health

The nation's convulsion of conscience after each modern mass shooting has become eerily predictable. Thoughts and prayers. Flowers on the sidewalk. Teary memorial services. And cries to do something about firearms. All this to ignite a national conversation.

And as much as all sides may genuinely believe their cases, history reveals very little of substance ever results from such convulsions, even in election years, as passions and pains subside. But something serious can be done to prevent or reduce these deadly outbursts. We don't need new laws. We need a serious social, legal and education confrontation with the issue of mental health.

That's uncomfortable, for sure. No one talks about a shooter's dangerous mental health until it's too late. Using the cover of political correctness, we avoid the topic entirely.

Whatever the words, mentally ill is what they are. In Florida, for example, several someones saw Nikolas Cruz's condition. And if anyone had had the courage to say so, those 17 people might not be dead, as well as many other victims before and those yet to come — because vocal Americans with opinions on anything suddenly turn afraid to talk mental health.

We need to treat the mentally ill humanely, but differently — because too many innocent people have paid the ultimate price for our reluctance to face the mental-health stigma. That's crazy.

The Secret Service has studied mass shootings. A major theme: mental illness. Do ya think? No sane person walks into a school or church intent on killing as many as possible.

What's surprising is that as a society, we haven't seriously picked up on that and established a real system to spot and deal with potentially violent mental illness before.

The most recent Secret Service update, on 28 shootings with 150 victims, found that three-quarters of the shooters had displayed unusual behavior or produced writings that raised suspicions among others — who said or did nothing. Two-thirds of shooters had previous signs of mental illness, such as paranoia and delusions. And fully a quarter had been hospitalized or treated with psychiatric drugs.

That's no crime. But if those patients are targeting neighborhood pets for practice, posting dreams of homicide or beating up girlfriends? That's suspicious.

Parkland, Fla., school administrators knew of Cruz's behavioral issues so well they expelled him. Local police, mental health counselors and social workers knew of him. Students joked he was a shooter. Yet he could still pull it off.

Yes, mental health remains a touchy subject. Better to face it upfront as possible prevention rather than later as a useless explanation for mass murder. We can establish a standardized system for schools, doctors, law enforcement and counselors to file confidential reports — and comb the combined data for common patterns that should trip alarms.

Potential shooters still have rights, of course. However, so do schoolkids, concertgoers, mall shoppers and others going about their lives with a right not to be a target.

These days, when we're dumping a successful shooter into a body bag, it's way too late to discover signs of mental illness. And way too late too for all the innocent victims in the other body bags.

Andrew Malcolm is an author and veteran national and foreign correspondent covering politics since the 1960s.