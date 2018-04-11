Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Featured Commentary

Jonah Goldberg: Trumpism doesn't mirror Reagan-style populism

Jonah Goldberg | Wednesday, April 11, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
President Donald Trump smiles as people applaud him during a roundtable discussion on tax policy, Thursday, April 5, 2018, in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., from left, Rep. Evan Jenkins, R-W.Va.; West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey; and Davis Trust Co. CEO Hugh Hitchcock. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump smiles as people applaud him during a roundtable discussion on tax policy, Thursday, April 5, 2018, in White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., from left, Rep. Evan Jenkins, R-W.Va.; West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey; and Davis Trust Co. CEO Hugh Hitchcock. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Updated 21 hours ago

For a while, a set of liberals has argued that Donald Trump isn't an aberration among Republican presidents. Now, some surprising conservatives are starting to agree. These conservative arguments take several forms, but a key point shared by all of them is that there's nothing new about Trump's melding of populism and conservatism.

“I think people who see Trumpism as something aberrant in the Republican Party haven't thought much about the history of the Republican Party. Unless they're NeverTrumpers, in which case they're in a state of denial,” Sean Trende of Real Clear Politics argues. “Successful Republican campaigns and presidencies have always involved an integration of the party's populist and establishment wings.”

Henry Olsen, an Ethics and Public Policy Center scholar, has been arguing for quite a while that Trumpism is a more authentic incarnation of Reaganism, because “Trump's active leadership style and his combination of populism with market economics is far closer to Reagan's words and deeds than anything House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin or Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky offer.”

Rich Lowry, my boss at National Review, agrees. Writing for Politico, he recounts Reagan's and other past Republican presidents' deft use of populist issues and themes to win both the GOP nomination and the White House. “We can argue about what role populism and nationalism should have in conservative politics,” Lowry said, “but that they have a place, and always have, is undeniable.”

Lowry is right. It is also undeniable that Democrats from Andrew Jackson to FDR to Barack Obama have used populism to galvanize their candidacies and presidencies. Not all populisms are the same, because though they all claim to be the voice of the people, they invariably speak with a specific voice for a specific subset of the people.

Populism is a bottom-up phenomenon, but it is shaped and defined by rhetoric from the top. And just as there are differences between left and right populism, there are different kinds of conservative populism. Until recently, right-wing populism manifested itself in the various forms of the tea party, which emphasized limited government and fiscal restraint. That populism was not only very different from the populism of Occupy Wall Street, it is very different from Trump's version.

It is true that Reagan championed populist themes, but no one can seriously dispute that Reagan's themes and rhetoric were decidedly un-Trumpian. He used broadly inclusive language, focusing his ire at a centralized government that reduced a nation of aspiring individuals to “the masses.” Reagan's populist rhetoric was informed by a moderate, big-hearted temperament, a faith in American exceptionalism and a fondness for immigration. He warned of concentrated power that corrodes self-government.

Trump rejects American exceptionalism, saying that other nations have outsmarted us. His indictment of our own government is that it is too weak and dumb. His solution: “I alone can fix it.”

I'm not merely indulging in Reagan nostalgia. Every president enlists populist passion, but to leave it at that ignores the purpose of that passion and reduces “the people” to nothing more than the masses.

Jonah Goldberg is an editor-at-large of National Review Online and a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me