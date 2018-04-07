Quotables: Students speak out about Norwin's 'false' alarm

The false “panic” alarm at Norwin High School last week should have been an opportunity to demonstrate the school's preparedness. Instead it reportedly triggered for some students and staff about 15 minutes of confusion. Hundreds of students were safely evacuated by the adults in charge. But there were accounts from students about confusion and that at least one door-locking device didn't work. There were also accounts of some students in tears and fearing for their lives. What unfolded should be instructional, for Norwin and schools throughout the area, in addressing what went wrong — and what needs to be corrected.

“Everyone was kind of looking around, they didn't know what it was.”

Lauren Hohman

Norwin High School senior

“He was ready to defend us at all costs ... (I)t gives me all the confidence in the world that the teachers have the training to do what they have to do.”

Charlie Blenko

A Norwin High School junior, praising his history teacher, Eric Bartels, who he said immediately went into action.

“There were people crying, shaking, and feeling very nervous about these possible outcomes, that we in no way, shape, or form felt prepared for.”

Emily Dodaro

A Norwin High School senior

“I'd want to hear that from an adult, that the adult said that they did not know how to use the (door-locking) device.”

Natalie McCracken

Norwin assistant superintendent