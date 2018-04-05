Katie Pavlich: Sending National Guard to southern border prudent move

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It's been just over a year since President Donald Trump was inaugurated after repeatedly making campaign promises to end illegal immigration and secure the southern border with Mexico once and for all.

Although Trump's election reduced illegal crossings, over the past five months, talk of DACA and citizenship in Washington has prompted an increase in family-unit traffic from Central America. Border Patrol agents are apprehending 1,000 people per day. That doesn't account for individuals who cross undetected.

This week, Trump's dedication on these issues was challenged when a caravan of nearly 2,000 illegal aliens from Honduras brazenly marched through Mexico with the goal of reaching the United States. It was organized by the far-left People Without Borders. The message was one of entitlement to asylum and life in America.

Trump's reaction to the caravan, and to Mexico's unwillingness to stop it until being blasted on Twitter, signaled a shift away from immigration reform to a complete focus on border security.

Trump upped the ante by calling on the National Guard to deploy immediately to the border as resource support. According to Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, this will make a significantly larger number of Border Patrol agents available for frontline apprehensions.

Trump's directive to engage the National Guard as Border Patrol backup has been met with predictable criticism. Many on the left, who have a political interest in promoting unchecked illegal immigration, say it's an overreaction. Those who support sovereignty and an end to lawlessness, especially when tested by brazen attempts to cross illegally, believe it's an essential move.

We've been here before. Trump isn't the first U.S. president to recognize the enormous challenge of stopping the flow of people and drugs from the south.

In 2006, President George W. Bush called for deploying up to 6,000 National Guard troops to stop thousands who were illegally crossing every day. “First, the United States must secure its borders. This is a basic responsibility of a sovereign nation. It is also an urgent requirement of our national security,” he said during a prime-time address to the nation.

Just a few months later, bipartisan votes in Congress passed the Secure Fence Act and Bush signed it into law.

In 2010, President Obama sent 1,200 National Guard troops to the border. After a one-year deployment, he extended their stay by three months.

While the Trump administration hasn't said exactly how many troops will be allocated to each border state, we can assume the president will want to go above and beyond the numbers sent by Bush and Obama to ensure success.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, like Gov. Jan Brewer before him, is praising the decision, as is Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. California, to its detriment, will no doubt object.

Meanwhile, Americans devastated by illegal-alien crime and drugs are rightfully cheering.

Katie Pavlich is news editor of TownHall.com. Her exclusive column appears on the first and third Fridays of the month.