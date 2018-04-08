Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Featured Commentary

Quotables: Wolf's renews declaration against opioids crisis

Tribune-Review | Sunday, April 8, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Nate Smallwood | Tribune-Review
If something works, you stick with it. Although Gov. Tom Wolf didn't use those exact words, they sum up his decision to extend his statewide opioid-disaster declaration beyond its scheduled 90 days. The declaration cuts red tape in responding to the crisis, just as the state would do in response to any natural disaster. Among initiatives, the governor's declaration allows paramedics responding to an overdose call to leave behind the overdose-reversal drug. In line with the extended declaration, Mr. Wolf also announced pending legislation allowing Pennsylvania's secretary of Health to declare the epidemic a public health emergency. Rightly so, as Wolf elaborates, there should be no wavering in the state's efforts until the tide is well turned in this ongoing overdose crisis.

“Today I am renewing Pennsylvania's 90-day heroin and opioid disaster declaration. It is critical that we keep building on our prevention, rescue and treatment efforts.”

“We have made real progress during the disaster declaration to stem the tide of this epidemic and provide better resources and coordination for those on the front lines. But it is critical that we keep building on our efforts at prevention, rescue and treatment.”

“Throughout the next 90 days, we will work to expand our efforts to include additional state agencies and commissions as necessary, so that we can direct our help to more communities across the commonwealth.”

