Focus on U.S. & China: No 'pot of gold' at trade war's end

Amid our escalating trade war with China, President Donald Trump's top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, tried to assure investors that, despite roiling stock markets, a “pot of gold” lies at the end of the dispute. But both sides' brinkmanship is more likely to cost Americans a pot of gold in disrupted trade and lost economic opportunity.

The spat started last month with U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum; China responded with tariffs on $3 billion worth of U.S. exports. Round two — over Chinese appropriation of U.S. intellectual property — marks an exponential escalation, with each side first threatening tariffs on $50 billion of the other's exports.

The risks for Americans are clear and present.

Although China's people certainly will pay, so too will millions of American farmers, ranchers, manufacturing workers and consumer households.

The most immediate casualties will be U.S. exporters. China bought $130 billion worth of U.S. goods in 2017, making it the third-largest market for our exports, behind only Canada and Mexico.

Nobody appreciates that reality more than American farmers.

China is poised to slap tariffs on $12 billion of U.S. soybean exports, representing more than half of total U.S. soybean exports. China already has imposed retalitatory duties on fruits, nuts and wine.

U.S. industry will also suffer.

Already in China's crosshairs are U.S. exports of $6 billion in motor vehicles and $16 billion in civilian aircraft. In a double whammy to U.S. industry, our own government is threatening to impose 25-percent tariffs on a range of industrial goods and machinery imported from China, which enable U.S. companies to remain competitive and maintain domestic assembly of final products.

Combined with a 30-percent jump in domestic steel prices brought on by the administration's earlier steel tariffs, U.S. manufacturers face a cost squeeze that threatens to disrupt supply chains and employment.

Despite promises from the Trump administration, these tariffs will not “fix” the trade deficit. If the Chinese earn fewer dollars selling into the U.S. market, they will have fewer dollars to buy U.S. exports; both imports and exports will then fall.

A more promising and less risky strategy would be to press the U.S. case with the World Trade Organization. The United States has brought a number of WTO cases against China, prevailing in almost all of them, and the Chinese government changed its policies as a result.

Another more constructive strategy for the United States would be to rejoin the Trans-Pacific Partnership. This trade agreement with 11 other Pacific Rim nations contains strong intellectual-property protections that provide a stark alternative to China's lax approach.

More broadly, the Trump administration could de-escalate its hostile trade rhetoric against our allies such as Canada, Mexico and the EU, making it easier for these countries to unite in demanding Chinese reforms.

A full-blown escalation of tariffs is not in the interest of either the United States or China. Contrary to the much-referenced tweet by Trump, trade wars are not good nor easily won, as we may soon learn at great cost.

Daniel Griswold is a senior research fellow and co-director of the Program on the American Economy and Globalization at the Mercatus Center and George Mason University.