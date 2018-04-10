Quotables: Assault-weapons ruling bound to stir debate
Updated 9 hours ago
In a ruling that's bound to reverberate in the ongoing debate about gun violence, a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit against Massachusetts' assault-weapons ban and large-capacity magazines. U.S. District Judge William Young said the weapons are military firearms and aren't protected under the Second Amendment's right to bear arms. Groups including the Gun Owners' Action League of Massachusetts filed the lawsuit, claiming the AR-15 — used in mass shootings including the February rampage at a Florida high school — can't be considered a “military weapon” because it cannot be fired in fully automatic mode. The debate has begun. Here's to reaching a consensus.
“Other states are equally free to leave them unregulated and available to their law-abiding citizens. These policy matters are simply not of constitutional moment. Americans are not afraid of bumptious, raucous and robust debate about these matters. We call it democracy.”
William Young
U.S. district judge
“Strong gun laws save lives, and we will not be intimidated by the gun lobby in our efforts to end the sale of assault weapons and protect our communities and schools. Families across the country should take heart in this victory.”
Maura Healey
Massachusetts' attorney general
“Everyone in the state should be really concerned about that (the attorney general's “unbridled authority” to interpret laws). “What if the next attorney general isn't a friend on one of your issues?”
Jim Wallace
Executive director of the Gun Owners Action League of Massachusetts