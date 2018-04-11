Quotables: Never too old to embrace volunteerism

Another example that retirement doesn't mean days filled with TV talk shows and soap operas is demonstrated by Mary Wollam, who volunteers one day a week at the nonprofit Christian Layman Corps in Greensburg. On the recommendation of a fellow volunteer with whom she now carpools, Ms. Wollman of Hempfield decided to join the other volunteers at the store, where she sorts clothes, pots, pans and assorted knickknacks. And along the way she's made some friends. Did we mention that this able volunteer is 91? It's no wonder the National Association of Area Agencies on Aging recommend volunteering as a way for seniors to improve their mental, emotional and physical health.

“So many of my friends have passed away, or are not able to get around. ... I'm still on my feet. All of the girls are good friends. Everyone here is really nice, and Curt is great.”

Mary Wollam

A Christian Layman Corps store volunteer, referring to Curtis Hoffman, president and CEO of Christian Layman Corps

“They are good people. ... They were brought up well and are giving back. These people are like their family. They look forward to seeing each other every week.”

Curtis Hoffman

President and CEO of Christian Layman Corps

“He says, ‘Mom, I can't take care of you (there).' I say, ‘Jerry, I don't need taking care of yet.' He says he worries about me. I worry about him.”

Wollam, referring to her son, Jerry Wollam, 70, who lives in New Mexico