Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Featured Commentary

Quotables: Never too old to embrace volunteerism

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, April 11, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Christian Layman Corps president and CEO Curtis Hoffman visits with Mary Wollam during her weekly shift volunteering at the Greensburg store.
Mary Pickels
Christian Layman Corps president and CEO Curtis Hoffman visits with Mary Wollam during her weekly shift volunteering at the Greensburg store.

Updated 21 hours ago

Another example that retirement doesn't mean days filled with TV talk shows and soap operas is demonstrated by Mary Wollam, who volunteers one day a week at the nonprofit Christian Layman Corps in Greensburg. On the recommendation of a fellow volunteer with whom she now carpools, Ms. Wollman of Hempfield decided to join the other volunteers at the store, where she sorts clothes, pots, pans and assorted knickknacks. And along the way she's made some friends. Did we mention that this able volunteer is 91? It's no wonder the National Association of Area Agencies on Aging recommend volunteering as a way for seniors to improve their mental, emotional and physical health.

“So many of my friends have passed away, or are not able to get around. ... I'm still on my feet. All of the girls are good friends. Everyone here is really nice, and Curt is great.”

Mary Wollam

A Christian Layman Corps store volunteer, referring to Curtis Hoffman, president and CEO of Christian Layman Corps

“They are good people. ... They were brought up well and are giving back. These people are like their family. They look forward to seeing each other every week.”

Curtis Hoffman

President and CEO of Christian Layman Corps

“He says, ‘Mom, I can't take care of you (there).' I say, ‘Jerry, I don't need taking care of yet.' He says he worries about me. I worry about him.”

Wollam, referring to her son, Jerry Wollam, 70, who lives in New Mexico

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me