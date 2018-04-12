Quotables: Finding jobs for people in drug recovery
Recovery from drug addiction can be especially challenging when a person who's determined to get well can't find employment. That challenge is the focus of an initiative by the Westmoreland County Drug Overdose Task Force, which plans to work with participating employers on the basics of addiction and ways to support people in recovery. The Recovery Friendly Workplace program is modeled after a similar initiative that's making a difference in New Hampshire. What's needed are three to five local employers to get the program started. Every worthwhile initiative begins with its important first steps. Here's to a successful launch for a program that will help reform lives
“(People in recovery) can have a hard time getting jobs ... . They can't pass clearances and things like that, so that's prohibitive. This tends to haunt them.”
Tim Phillips
Director of the Westmoreland County Drug Overdose Task Force
“Recovery is a disease of isolation ... and that includes your work. If you support them, they're going to be valuable assets to your company.”
Eric Golnick
Chief executive officer of Veteran & First Responder Healthcare
“Without a program like this, it is hard to reassure employers just because there is a bias. The reassurance can be there if all the aspects of peoples' lives are in concert here.”
Mitchell Miller
Strive Health spokesman