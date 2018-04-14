Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Featured Commentary

Quotables: Re-connecting Route 30 after the landslide

Tribune-Review | Saturday, April 14, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf surveys the landslide that collapsed Route 30 , in East Pittsburgh, on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf surveys the landslide that collapsed Route 30 , in East Pittsburgh, on Tuesday, April 10, 2018.

Updated 9 hours ago

In the week since a landslide claimed a section of Route 30 in East Pittsburgh, the scope of this catastrophe has come into focus. Authorities say it may be months before the highway reopens. Gov. Tom Wolf and PennDOT Secretary Leslie Richards have visited the site. Meanwhile, Allegheny County officials are tallying the toll from other landslides since mid-February — a tab that likely will run into millions of dollars, based on a preliminary estimate. For now, considerable attention and resources will be focused on the Route 30 rebuild. Here's to digging in — literally — and getting the job done.

“You're looking at a major construction project. They don't happen overnight. We've got to do it right and we're going to do it right.”

Tom Wolf

Pennsylvania governor, referring to repairs to Route 30

“As soon as those additional borings (at the Route 30 site) are made, they can finalize the design. We're hoping within a few weeks to at least have a contractor on board gearing up, getting ready to start construction on repairs.”

Cheryl Moon-Sirianni

PennDOT District 11 executive

You can't control Mother Nature, but there are some things maybe you can do to better prepare for it in the future. We'll try to do that.”

Gov. Wolf

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me