Quotables: Re-connecting Route 30 after the landslide
Updated 9 hours ago
In the week since a landslide claimed a section of Route 30 in East Pittsburgh, the scope of this catastrophe has come into focus. Authorities say it may be months before the highway reopens. Gov. Tom Wolf and PennDOT Secretary Leslie Richards have visited the site. Meanwhile, Allegheny County officials are tallying the toll from other landslides since mid-February — a tab that likely will run into millions of dollars, based on a preliminary estimate. For now, considerable attention and resources will be focused on the Route 30 rebuild. Here's to digging in — literally — and getting the job done.
“You're looking at a major construction project. They don't happen overnight. We've got to do it right and we're going to do it right.”
Tom Wolf
Pennsylvania governor, referring to repairs to Route 30
“As soon as those additional borings (at the Route 30 site) are made, they can finalize the design. We're hoping within a few weeks to at least have a contractor on board gearing up, getting ready to start construction on repairs.”
Cheryl Moon-Sirianni
PennDOT District 11 executive
You can't control Mother Nature, but there are some things maybe you can do to better prepare for it in the future. We'll try to do that.”
Gov. Wolf