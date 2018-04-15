Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Featured Commentary

Quotable: Service never goes out of style

Tribune-Review | Sunday, April 15, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Manager Art Elias Corbin stands outside of his restaurant in New Kensington. This year Eazer’s Restaurant & Deli is celebrating its 100th year in business.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Manager Art Elias Corbin stands outside of his restaurant in New Kensington. This year Eazer’s Restaurant & Deli is celebrating its 100th year in business.

Updated 11 hours ago

Few businesses can brag about being around 100 years, let alone surviving the Great Depression, two world wars and assorted upheavals along the way. Obviously Eazer's Restaurant & Deli in New Kensington has a recipe for success — separate and apart from the work that goes into running a small business. What was started in 1918 by Kareem Eazer Corbin, a Syrian immigrant, as an ice cream parlor and confectionery evolved into a deli and grocery store until becoming today's Eazer's on 7th Street. Maybe the secret is its Syrian bread, made by the same woman for more than 50 years, that's served with the diner's popular “Eazer Burger.” But more likely, according to manager Art Elias Corbin, it's Eazer's attention to customers, which never goes out of style.

“We stuck around because we felt we had to stay here. We had keep it going. We were dedicated to this business, to the workers, to the customers. Next thing you know, it was 100 years.”

“We have people come in, they haven't been to town for 30 years, and they come in here crying, ‘You're still here! This is the only thing that's left of New Kensington.' We're like the last remaining vestige ... everything else is gone, pretty much.”

“As long as we still got customers, we'll stay here. We just feel dedicated to the town, the customers. The customers make it worth it.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me