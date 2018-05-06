Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Michelle Malkin: The 'Uncle Tom' card is dead

Michelle Malkin | Sunday, May 6, 2018, 9:00 p.m.

Here is a short list of prominent conservatives and independent thinkers who've been accused by their critics of being an “Uncle Tom” or some other vitriolic variation on the overplayed left-wing theme of being a traitor to their race or gender (“Aunt Tomasina,” “Uncle Juan,” “Aunt Jemima,” “Uncle Wong,” etc.):

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, HUD Secretary Ben Carson, rapper Kanye West, Lt. Col. Allen West, former Louisiana GOP Gov. Bobby Jindal, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, Judge Janice Rogers Brown, author and filmmaker Dinesh D'Souza, author and CRTV host Deneen Borelli, former Secretary of State and National Security Adviser Condoleezza Rice, former GOP vice presidential candidate and Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, attorney and author Ann Coulter, former Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke, Sens. Tim Scott, R-S.C., Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Marco Rubio, R-Fla., economists Thomas Sowell and Walter Williams, Turning Point USA activist Candace Owens, conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder, the Rev. Jesse Lee Peterson, author Erik Rush, actress Stacey Dash, former GOP presidential candidate Herman Cain, former ambassador and GOP presidential candidate Alan Keyes, conservative activist Niger Innis, Tea Party organizer Lloyd Marcus, author and columnist Star Parker, author Shelby Steele, social media stars Diamond and Silk, ESPN's Sage Steele, radio host Charlamagne Tha God, and me.

You'll notice that all of us public enemies of the progressive diversity-mongers possess an incredibly diverse array of life and work experiences. We are black, white, brown, native-born citizens, immigrants and naturalized Americans. We are Republican, libertarian, moderate, hard-right and unaffiliated. We are politicians, diplomats, academicians, writers, economists, entrepreneurs, entertainers, lawyers, doctors and pastors.

This is just the tip of the iceberg. Pretty much any “person of color” who doesn't adhere militantly to Democrat Party orthodoxy has or will face the barbed charge of self-loathing or tribe betrayal.

I catalogued my favorite malicious mutations of the Uncle Tom card for years on my blog, from “white man's puppet” to “Tokyo Rose” to “Manila whore,” “Subic Bay bar girl,” banana, coconut and Oreo. Instead of dissuading me from espousing heretical opinions, these insults spurred me on. Now, the increasing exposure and public ubiquity of unapologetic and unorthodox women and minorities seem to have triggered the collectivists' bile production at the highest levels.

Most recently, the White House Correspondents' Association gave “comedian” Michelle Wolf a lofty platform upon which to denigrate Sanders' womanhood by sniping: “I'm never really sure what to call Sarah Huckabee Sanders, you know? Is it Sarah Sanders, is it Sarah Huckabee Sanders, is it Cousin Huckabee, is it Auntie Huckabee Sanders? What's Uncle Tom, but for white women who disappoint other white women? Oh, I know. Aunt Coulter.”

Ultimately, the problem with the whinnying Wolf's schtick isn't that it's mean and divisive. It's that it's boring, unfunny and ineffectual. When everyone qualifies as an “Uncle Tom” in the eyes of the left's raging resistance, there will be no one left to pretend to laugh at their anemic jokes.

Michelle Malkin is host of “Michelle Malkin Investigates” on CRTV.com.

