Katie Pavlich: The smearing of Dr. Ronny Jackson

Shortly after President Trump announced longtime White House doctor and Navy Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson as his choice to be the next Veterans Affairs secretary, praise came pouring in from across the political spectrum. After all, Jackson served with honor and dignity under Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump.

But the honeymoon for Jackson was short lived and the long knives of Washington partisanship were quickly exposed.

Allegations of being drunk on the job, crashing government vehicles, handing out pills like “the candy man” and belligerent conduct on overseas trips showed up in major news outlets and on cable television networks. The allegations, of course, were anonymous, and reporters did little to find any kind of real evidence before publishing information clearly meant to derail Jackson's nomination and his reputation.

Ultimately, the smear that spread like wildfire worked, and Jackson withdrew his name from consideration.

“Unfortunately, because of how Washington works, these false allegations have become a distraction for this President and the important issue we must be addressing — how we give the best care to our nation's heroes,” Jackson said in a statement. “While I will forever be grateful for the trust and confidence President Trump has placed in me by giving me this opportunity, I am regretfully withdrawing my nomination to be Secretary for the Department of Veterans Affairs. I am proud of my service to the country and will always be committed to the brave veterans who volunteer to defend our freedoms.”

Just one day after Jackson withdrew his name from consideration, the Secret Service released a lengthy statement about Jackson's record. A review of their records included a total of zero incidents. Specifically, they addressed the claim Jackson loudly and drunkenly banged on the door of a female colleague during an overseas trip in 2015. The story, first reported without evidence by CNN, said the Secret Service stopped Jackson after concerns he would wake President Obama.

“The Secret Service has no such record of any incident . ... A thorough review ... has resulted in no information that would indicate the allegation is accurate,” the Secret Service said in a statement.

After a deep dive into White House records, the Associated Press debunked allegations Jackson drove drunk multiple times, resulting in government vehicle accidents.

“White House records show embattled former Veterans Affairs nominee Ronny Jackson was in three incidents in government vehicles in the last five years, but none involved the use of alcohol and he was not found at fault,” the news outlet reported.

Further, President Obama personally advocated for Jackson year after year during his time in the Oval Office.

“ABSOLUTELY THE BEST! PROMOTE TO FLAG IMMEDIATELY,” Obama handwrote as a recommendation in 2015.

We are constantly asking why good people don't go into government. The smearing of Jackson is a perfect example. As the doctor for three presidents, he is arguably the most non-partisan, trusted person in Washington. His nomination derailment over disproven and salacious accusations is enraging.

Katie Pavlich is news editor of TownHall.com. Her exclusive column appears twice monthly.