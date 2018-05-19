Antony Davies & James Harrigan: Confusing money for wealth

While people use money all the time, many don't understand what it is. Money represents wealth, but isn't wealth. This misunderstanding is at the heart of virtually every misguided attempt governments make to control economies, and was on full display earlier this month when Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced a 155 percent minimum-wage increase.

One doesn't need to understand what money is to use it. Stripped of nonessentials, money is a tool that humans invented to move ownership of goods and services between people and across time. The goods and services are wealth, which is created when people produce things others want. When that happens, people cheerfully spend their money, which they acquired in precisely the same way. The money is just a placeholder for the goods and services.

But here is the important part: Money prevents people from consuming more wealth than they create. When a person produces things others want, he accumulates money. And when he consumes things others produce, he spends it. He runs out of money when he has consumed as much as he has produced. And that has been happening in Venezuela a lot lately.

Venezuela sits atop the world's largest oil reserve, yet it can no longer extract that oil from the ground. It has gotten so bad that socialist Venezuela now imports oil from the United States. Because Venezuela no longer produces much of value, all the monetary shenanigans in the world will not save it from ruin. The government could have raised the minimum wage a thousand fold. Manipulating the number of dollars one must pay for a thing doesn't create anything of value. The value of money comes from the things people are willing to exchange for it. And if the country is producing little of value, then its money becomes valueless.

The reason Venezuela hiked its minimum wage was to provide relief to people in the wake of 9,000 percent inflation. But, as with the minimum wage, the inflation arose from a misunderstanding of money. As Venezuela's productivity fell and the government found itself short of cash, it printed more money. But printing more money doesn't create wealth, it simply spreads the existing wealth over a larger number of pieces of paper, devaluing each in the process.

None of this is particular to Venezuela. Here in the U.S., many politicians and voters also misunderstand money. The “fight for 15” takes as a given that people deserve a certain hourly wage, regardless of how much wealth their labor creates. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has called for American jobs to be guaranteed, regardless of how much wealth those jobs create. And the politicians who have run up our $21 trillion debt blithely assume that future generations will produce sufficient wealth to repay it.

None of this would matter but for the fact governments impose wage controls, borrow more than they can repay and can print money at will. A government that can manipulate prices and money can exploit people's misunderstanding so that today's politicians get what benefits them and their cronies while leaving the people unknowingly holding the bag. It is happening in Venezuela, and it is happening here.

Antony Davies is associate professor of economics at Duquesne University. James R. Harrigan is CEO of FreedomTrust. They host the weekly podcast Words & Numbers.