Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Featured Commentary

Antony Davies & James Harrigan: Confusing money for wealth

Antony Davies & James Harrigan | Saturday, May 19, 2018, 5:13 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

While people use money all the time, many don't understand what it is. Money represents wealth, but isn't wealth. This misunderstanding is at the heart of virtually every misguided attempt governments make to control economies, and was on full display earlier this month when Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced a 155 percent minimum-wage increase.

One doesn't need to understand what money is to use it. Stripped of nonessentials, money is a tool that humans invented to move ownership of goods and services between people and across time. The goods and services are wealth, which is created when people produce things others want. When that happens, people cheerfully spend their money, which they acquired in precisely the same way. The money is just a placeholder for the goods and services.

But here is the important part: Money prevents people from consuming more wealth than they create. When a person produces things others want, he accumulates money. And when he consumes things others produce, he spends it. He runs out of money when he has consumed as much as he has produced. And that has been happening in Venezuela a lot lately.

Venezuela sits atop the world's largest oil reserve, yet it can no longer extract that oil from the ground. It has gotten so bad that socialist Venezuela now imports oil from the United States. Because Venezuela no longer produces much of value, all the monetary shenanigans in the world will not save it from ruin. The government could have raised the minimum wage a thousand fold. Manipulating the number of dollars one must pay for a thing doesn't create anything of value. The value of money comes from the things people are willing to exchange for it. And if the country is producing little of value, then its money becomes valueless.

The reason Venezuela hiked its minimum wage was to provide relief to people in the wake of 9,000 percent inflation. But, as with the minimum wage, the inflation arose from a misunderstanding of money. As Venezuela's productivity fell and the government found itself short of cash, it printed more money. But printing more money doesn't create wealth, it simply spreads the existing wealth over a larger number of pieces of paper, devaluing each in the process.

None of this is particular to Venezuela. Here in the U.S., many politicians and voters also misunderstand money. The “fight for 15” takes as a given that people deserve a certain hourly wage, regardless of how much wealth their labor creates. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., has called for American jobs to be guaranteed, regardless of how much wealth those jobs create. And the politicians who have run up our $21 trillion debt blithely assume that future generations will produce sufficient wealth to repay it.

None of this would matter but for the fact governments impose wage controls, borrow more than they can repay and can print money at will. A government that can manipulate prices and money can exploit people's misunderstanding so that today's politicians get what benefits them and their cronies while leaving the people unknowingly holding the bag. It is happening in Venezuela, and it is happening here.

Antony Davies is associate professor of economics at Duquesne University. James R. Harrigan is CEO of FreedomTrust. They host the weekly podcast Words & Numbers.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me