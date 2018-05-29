Pat Buchanan: Is U.S. bellicosity backfiring?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The U.S. threats to crush Iran and North Korea may yet work, but as of now neither Tehran nor Pyongyang appears to be intimidated.

Repeated references by NSC adviser John Bolton and Vice President Mike Pence to the “Libya model” for denuclearization of North Korea just helped sink the Singapore summit of President Trump and Kim Jong Un. To North Korea, the Libya model means the overthrow and murder of Libya strongman Col. Gadhafi, after he surrendered his WMDs.

Last week, North Korean Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui exploded at Pence's invocation of Libya: “Vice President Pence has made unbridled and impudent remarks that North Korea might end like Libya. ... I cannot suppress my surprise at such ignorant and stupid remarks.

“Whether the U.S. will meet us at a meeting room or encounter us at nuclear-to-nuclear showdown is entirely dependent upon the decision and behavior of the United States.”

Trump canceled the Singapore summit.

At the Heritage Foundation, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo laid out our Plan B for Iran.

Among his demands: Iran must end all support for Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthi rebels in Yemen, and Hamas in Gaza, withdraw all forces under Iranian command in Syria, and disarm its Shiite militia in Iraq.

Iran must halt all enrichment of uranium, swear never to produce plutonium, shut down its heavy water reactor, open up its military bases to inspection, and stop testing ballistic missiles.

What Pompeo delivered was an ultimatum: Iran is to abandon all its allies in all Mideast wars, or face ruin and possible war with the United States.

This U.S.-Iran confrontation, triggered by Trump's trashing of the nuclear deal and Pompeo's ultimatum, is likely to end one of three ways:

First, Tehran capitulates, which is unlikely, as President Hassan Rouhani retorted to Pompeo: “Who are you to decide for Iran and the world? We will continue our path with the support of our nation.”

Second, Iran defies U.S. sanctions and continues to support its allies in Syria, Iraq, Lebanon, Yemen. This would likely lead to collisions and war.

Third, the United States could back off its maximalist demands, as Trump backed off Bolton's demand that Kim Jong Un accept the Libyan model of total, verifiable disarmament before any sanctions are lifted.

Is there a compromise to be had?

Perhaps, for some of Pompeo's demands accord with the interests of Iran, which cannot want a war with the United States, or with Israel, which would likely lead to war with the United States.

Iran could agree to release Western prisoners, move Shiite militia in Syria away from the Golan Heights, accept verifiable restrictions on tests of longer-range missiles and establish deconfliction rules for U.S. and Iranian warships in the Persian Gulf.

Reward: aid from the West and renewed diplomatic relations with the United States.

Surely, a partial, verifiable nuclear disarmament of North Korea is preferable to war on the peninsula. And, surely, a new nuclear deal with Iran with restrictions on missiles is preferable to war in the Gulf.

Again, we cannot make the perfect the enemy of the good.

Patrick J. Buchanan is the author of a new book, “Nixon's White House Wars: The Battles That Made and Broke a President and Divided America Forever.”