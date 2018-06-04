Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
TBS should cancel Samantha Bee

Tribune-Review | Monday, June 4, 2018, 8:49 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

TBS, meet ABC. ABC, this is TBS.

ABC moved quickly and correctly last week when it canceled the “Roseanne” reboot amid its namesake's crude and racist comments about Valerie Jarrett, a former Barack Obama aide.

TBS needs to do the same with Samantha Bee.

Bee, you'll recall, made viciously vulgar comments about President Trump's daughter Ivanka Trump during her show Wednesday night.

Yet all the television station has done is issue a public condemnation.

Not surprisingly, some from the fraternity of major media are defending Bee.

We're looking at you Los Angeles Times. And you CNN, which posted recently a story that spun a story about “Donald Trump's very clear double standard” rather than focusing on, you know, the news.

CNN and TBS are owned by the same company.

Racism cannot be tolerated, and ABC didn't.

Speech filled with hate as Bee's cannot be tolerated, either.

Your move, TBS. We're waiting.

