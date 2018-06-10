Michelle Malkin: No pardon for partisan hypocrisy

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Quick, grab the smelling salts and clear the fainting couches.

President Trump's pardon of conservative author Dinesh D'Souza last month violently triggered Beltway media elites.

To The Washington Post editorial board, Trump's use of the pardon is “another show of disrespect for the justice system.” Outspoken D'Souza was the subject of a highly politicized prosecution over campaign finance violations totaling $20,000. The WaPo punditocracy grudgingly admits that the president “has constitutional power to do this” and that it is “Mr. Trump's prerogative” to pardon individuals the newspaper considers “unsavory.”

Yet, the editorialists fulminate that what “is offensive here is not the pardon power, but the use of it” for “arbitrary, political and unjustified” reasons.

The protesting Posties wouldn't be capable of acknowledging an acceptable exercise of the pardon power by Trump if it body-slammed them off the ropes on UFC Fight Night.

Former Navy sailor Kristian Saucier received a Trump pardon after serving a year in prison for taking photos on his submarine to show his family where he worked. Too political, the pundits cry. The late boxer Jack Johnson, America's first black heavyweight champion, received a Trump pardon after being jailed under Jim Crow for traveling with a white woman (who later became his wife) across state lines. Publicity stunt, the bitchers bitched.

Democrats have long wielded pardon powers to reward deep-pocketed cronies, absolve unrepentant domestic terrorists and lionize national security leakers. The “democratic values” that WaPo-lemicists claim are now under siege thanks to Trump's pardons got crushed under the wheels of the corruptocrat bus a long, long time ago.

Bill Clinton handed out pardons and commutations like Pez candy to relatives like half-brother Roger Clinton (convicted of cocaine possession) and family-tied associates like his brother-in-law Hugh Rodham's clients, including convicted cocaine distributor Carlos Vignali and convicted herbal supplement fraudster and perjurer A. Glenn Braswell.

And don't even get me started on the putrid Marc and Denise Rich pardon scandal, overseen by Clinton/Obama alum Eric Holder.

Critics assail Trump for “bypassing the traditional review process,” which 1) is his prerogative; 2) was standard operating procedure during the Clinton years; and 3) has been questioned by watchdogs on all sides of the ideological aisle because of the inherent conflict in the federal pardon lawyer's office being overseen by federal government prosecutors reluctant to undo any convictions.

No one did more damage to the integrity of the federal pardon attorney's office than Holder, who pressured its staff to abandon its full-scale opposition to Clinton's clemency for 16 members of the deadly FALN Puerto Rican terrorist group and Los Macheteros. These Clinton/Holder beneficiaries were linked by the FBI to more than 130 bombings and six murders.

“Unsavory” is in the eye of the beholder. So is the “arbitrary” use of the presidential pardon. Will the resistance ever acknowledge a legitimate use of this power by Trump?

Quoth the raving ravers: Never. Never. And never more.

Michelle Malkin is host of “Michelle Malkin Investigates” on CRTV.com.