Making deterrence cheaper

“To change anything in the Navy is like punching a feather bed. You punch it ... until you are finally exhausted, and then you find the damn bed just as it was before you started punching.”

— Franklin Roosevelt, 1940

SAN DIEGO

What the former assistant secretary of the Navy said is descriptive of the entire military. Each service is resistant to reform. Which is why the next secretary of Defense, retired Marine Corps Gen. James Mattis, has the most difficult management challenge in American government. He will now rely on companies like General Atomics here, which leverage technology to produce maximum potential military lethality with minimal costs.

The president-elect ardently advocated substantially increased defense spending. For about $500,000, the 9/11 attackers did over $2 trillion in damage to the United States and the world economy. General Atomics' scientists toil to redress this imbalance with remotely piloted aircraft (RPAs).

But they bristle at the word “drone,” which they think falsely suggests mindless aircraft that perform intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions. RPAs can hover for 40 hours over a Middle East target and deliver, with Hellfire missiles, munitions equal to an F-16's. The “fast movers” — F-16s and the like — must refuel coming and going, and most return to their carriers without expending their ordnance. A Reaper RPA can deliver what an F-35, the most expensive fighter aircraft, can. The Reaper is only half as fast, but is speed so important? An increasing amount of the Reaper's and the F-35's work, including sensing and jamming, is done at the speed of light.

RPAs can discover what the enemy is planning and doing, and deliver precision strikes with minimal collateral damage. But because RPAs are unmanned, they clash with military culture. Marine jets roar over General Atomics, making what has been called “the sound of freedom.” But some scientists here call it the sound of obsolescence.

The Navy is using high-powered electromagnetic energy to replace steam catapults to launch 80,000-pound aircraft off carriers with less stress on the planes, and hence less maintenance expenses. Now the Navy is acquiring rail guns that use such energy to fire 15-to-25-pound, 18-inch projectiles, which cost just $25,000, at 5,000 miles per hour. A barrage of them could counter an enemy's more expensive anti-ship missiles.

It is prohibitively expensive to be prepared to intercept incoming missiles. New technologies, however, can revolutionize such defense because small, smart projectiles can be inexpensive.

Mattis will be trying to take control of the often uncontrollable Pentagon. The good news, such as it is, is this:

The nation just experienced a raucous presidential campaign during which there was silence about the crisis of the entitlement state — an aging population's pension and health care entitlements swallowing government resources, with alarming national security implications. But technology, pursued determinedly, has the potential to make peace through making deterrent strength less expensive.

